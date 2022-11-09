Exclusive: Glen Johnson Talks About How Chelsea Can Improve, England's World Cup Chances And Why He Left The Club & More

Glen Johnson spoke exclusively to Chelsea Transfer Room on behalf of BookiesBonuses.com. He discussed the club's current situation and the reasoning for where they are in the Premier League table.

The ex-England international, with over 50 caps throughout his eleven-year international career, also went into detail about why he decided to leave the Blues and join Liverpool later on.

Read the full interview here:

IMAGO / Paul Marriott

Chelsea now find themselves thirteen points off Arsenal at the top of the table. What do you think is the difference between the two sides?

It's hard to put a finger on it really. I think Arsenal shocked pretty much everybody in terms of how good they have been. I don't think anybody would have predicted this at the start of the season. They have got a similar squad but the only thing I can really think of is what Mikel Arteta has tried to work on since he was under pressure. He stuck with his guns and believed he was doing the right thing and I think Arsenal fans are seeing the benefits of that.

Chelsea have obviously had a lot of changes in recent times. I think Arsenal are a sign of a good manager given a bit of time that is starting to gel things together.

In what areas do you think the Blues need to improve their squad?

Obviously, I know before everyone was talking about a big striker but I think their squad is good. I just think it's the fact of two or three [players] not performing to the level they're capable of and you don't want to see someone go out and get replaced just because they're sort of out of form. So, I don't think it's as easy as going and buying people. I think they need to sort of nail down what the manager wants - how he wants to play and kind of replicate what Arteta's done.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Reece James looks likely to miss the World Cup with England. Do you think he would have been starting in Qatar? Is he better than Trent Alexander-Arnold?

Well, I think they're both very good at different things but overall, I'd say Reece James is the better player at the moment. Forget whether they're injured or not, I think if everyone was fit Reece would have played. And that's mainly because he's more reliable defensively but in fairness to him, he's bloody good going forward as well.

We all know what Trent can do. I think it's just a golden period where we have good right-backs and like I say, if everyone's fit, Reece is the better player at the moment.

What have you made of Raheem Sterling's start to life at Chelsea?

He certainly hit the ground running, didn't he? You know, he had a big impact which is probably the harder bit to do, to be honest, so he got everyone's attention - was playing well and scoring and getting involved with goals

Of course, he's slowed down in recent weeks but again as I said before, out-of-form players are not bad players overnight, so I still think he'll be a major player for Chelsea.

Do you think Graham Potter will be given time at Chelsea under the new regime?

Yeah, I think so. They would have been a little bit daft if they thought Graham Potter would walk in and blow the doors off and get into winning ways from day one. I don't think that was ever going to be the agenda. I think they've bought him as a young, good coach, so he's going to need time.

IMAGO / Pressefoto Baumann

Your move to Chelsea in 2003 made you the first signing of the Roman Abramovich era. Was it an easy decision to leave West Ham for West London?

It was mixed emotions, to be honest. I was super upset about leaving West Ham. I never wanted to leave, like in terms of when I was a kid but then when you make it to that level and the big teams come calling, you can't really say no. So yeah, I was sad to leave West Ham but then on the positive side, I was buzzing to be signing for a top top team, with world-class players everywhere. And obviously, we went on to win pretty much most things. So of course, I love both moments but it's just one of those moments where you think 'well for me to kick on and to fight for these trophies, of course, you have to be at Chelsea'.

How significant do you think the club winning their 1st Premier League title in 2005 was for where they are today? Did it enable them to hit that next level?

Yeah, 100% because worldwide the club and the team had to be taken seriously. I know it was the first time in fifty years, so it was good to get them back on the main map and kick them on and then with the owners - they're then earning more money through the club, meaning they can spend more. That was the regeneration of it.

What was it like playing under Jose Mourinho?

It all depends. Obviously very tactical and very good at setting teams up in terms of working out what the opponents are going to be dangerous against us with. He's very good at dissecting the other team and making sure we knew what was coming. You don't win all the trophies that he's won if you're a bad manager.

What were your reasons for leaving the club for Portsmouth?

I wasn't playing as much as I would've liked. I was a young kid, well relatively young. I'd proved that I was good enough at that level and I wasn't getting a fair crack at the whips, so I was like 'that's fine' - I wasn't going to moan about it - 'but I want to go and play football'.

IMAGO / Allstar

You played with both Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard in your career. Who do you think was the better player?

It's hard, you've got two top players who have rightly gone into management because they're both leaders. It's hard to pick but if you had a gun to my head, I'd have to say Stevie.

That's no disrespect to Lamps at all - he's a good mate. They both are and they're both top players, and had the careers that they had that they deserved. So, you're saying one is 9.8 out of 10 and the other is 9.7. They're both amazing players and you can't pick between them.

Did you find it hard returning to Stamford Bridge with other teams following your departure?

It's one of those. Of course, there's part of the crowd that gives you a bit of stick and then a part that are pleased to see you back, so it's a bit of mixed emotions but at the end of the day, it's a game of football. Obviously, whatever team I'm playing for at that time have got to be the priority. But look, it's nice to go back, well not nice to go back if you're getting stick because you're thinking well hold on a minute 'we were pretty good together' [laughs] but that's what happens when you go to new clubs.

Before your move to Liverpool, there were reports that Chelsea were interested in re-signing you. How serious was that interest to your knowledge?

It was very strong because I had the owners in my house, so they're not going to bother doing that if they weren't serious. It was very close. I know they had a bid and made an offer to me. But I chose to go to Liverpool.

Why did you choose Liverpool?

Liverpool are a massive football club. I was super impressed by what Rafa [Benitez] had to say. The dressing room was unbelievable, you know, they had top players everywhere. I think the club was going slightly better at the time and when I left Chelsea, I wasn't quite happy with how it was dealt with. I thought you don't always want to go back to a lit firework so I thought I'd try something new.

An iconic game for a number of reasons - Liverpool 0-2 Chelsea in April 2014. What did you make of that day?

Huge shock and disappointment because we absolutely hammered them that day. Chelsea literally didn't try to win. They just knew we were the better side and parked the bus. Because we were so dominant, we tried to keep pushing for the win - if you're on top, you can't pull the handbrake on. Then obviously stuff happens and yes, Stevie slipped but that's the one big talking point that everybody goes to. Then after that you're chasing the game again and get hit on the counter attack, and before you know it, it's 2-0.

In terms of the game, we were fully dominant and if you're so on top, you have to keep pushing and try to win.

The news came out on Monday afternoon that FSG were looking to sell the club. What were your initial thoughts after hearing this?

I don't know. FSG deserve an awful lot of credit, they took over the club in a totally different position. They've really improved it and won everything. They've pumped a lot of money into it but as we know in football, cycles come around and change very quickly. Like I touched on Arsenal earlier, no one saw that coming...

Everyone goes through cycles. There's not a club in the world that improves year after year after year. Maybe they just think after losing two finals last year they can't take the team much further. They're businessmen, so maybe they've got their eyes on buying somewhere else or another American team. If they do sell up then I don't think anyone can really complain after what they delivered.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The Champions League draw took place on Monday. The Reds drew Real Madrid. What did you make of it?

They're obviously going to want to get a bit of revenge but from a Madrid perspective, they'd rather lose this one than last year's final, that's for sure. It's going to be two good teams again but it's not anywhere near as important as that final. Liverpool will still be looking to get one back over on them.

Chelsea will face Borussia Dortmund in the round of 16, with Jude Bellingham facing an English team. How do you think that will end?

As he's always in the headlines [Jude Bellingham]. Everyone wants to talk about him but they have got a good side [Borussia Dortmund] and some good players. Of course, through the natural interest of Jude being English and with the links he's got to clubs, everyone's going to have one eye on him.

How do you see England faring at the World Cup later this month?

Realistically, I think quarter-finals and then anything after that they'd bite your arm off. You just don't know in tournament football though. Underdogs can perform well. It's all about getting off to a good early win and getting some momentum going; the guys enjoying the camp, the training and the whole scenario, as you're playing in the World Cup. You should be enjoying it.

I think as long as they get those bits right early then they've got a chance of going quite deep.

IMAGO / Action Plus

How has Gareth Southgate built a mood different to any other recent England camp, and what has been different under his management?

Gareth has been in those scenarios and has paid attention to what the players want. I think for the first time in a while, the squad has gone there and enjoyed it. There's time to spend with their families and days to chill. They'll obviously work hard at the right times. Sometimes you go away at these tournaments and you are away for weeks and weeks, so you need to enjoy it! That's where Gareth's got it right.

