Exclusive: Thiago Silva's camp hoping to extend Chelsea stay beyond summer

Exclusive: Thiago Silva's camp are hoping he will continue his time at Chelsea beyond the summer when his current deal is set to expire.

The 36-year-old arrived in west London in the summer on a free transfer after leaving Paris Saint-Germain after eight seasons.

Silva signed an initial one-year contract with the Blues with an option to extend by a further year.

He has impressed since his summer arrival at the club and has been a mainstay in the team, which has coincided in Chelsea's defensive record improving this season.

And Absolute Chelsea has been told by a source close to the player, that they are hoping that Silva's time at Chelsea will be extended.

Silva is "giving all his best" to the cause at Chelsea and hopes to be rewarded with a new deal at Stamford Bridge.

There have been reports that talks have begun between Chelsea and Silva, and instead of the Blues triggering his one-year extension, they are looking to tie him down until the summer of 2023.

Silva was brought in by Frank Lampard in the summer, but he is under new management with his former PSG boss Thomas Tuchel now in charge following his appointment earlier this week.

"It’s been a tough week with the departure of one manager and the arrival of a new one," admitted Silva earlier this week.

"I have a really good relationship and get on well with them both. The six months I spent working with Frank were fantastic. And I had two unbelievable years with Tuchel in Paris too, including getting to the final of the Champions League.

"It’s been a really unique week for me, different to anything I’ve experienced before, because when managers have changed before, the incoming coach has never been someone I’ve already worked with, who I already have such a good relationship with. It’s always been new managers who I’ve not worked with before. So I’m left with mixed feelings. Sadness for one, happiness for the other."



Silva and his camp aren't the only ones hoping his deal will be extended after quickly becoming a fans' favourite in west London.

