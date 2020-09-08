Frank Lampard has accepted that expectations will increase next season at Chelsea following their bumper summer transfer window.

Chelsea will be looking to build on their fourth place finish in the 2019/20 Premier League campaign, and will be hoping to go one step further in clinching silverware after the FA Cup final defeat to Arsenal.

Lampard's side have been busy and active ahead of the new season in the transfer window, making seven signings already with a new goalkeeper set to arrive later this week in Rennes' Edouard Mendy.

With the spend set to exceed £200 million, most are expecting Chelsea to improve on their first season under Lampard's management, and the Blues' boss acknowledges that next season, more will be expected from his side.

Lampard spoke on the High Performance Podcast, quoted by Football.London, and was quizzed on how he can put a stop to Chelsea's high turnover of managers coming through the doors at Stamford Bridge.

"That’s not easy. That’s not an easy answer. Now I think you can just do your job as well as you can," Lampard said. "We’ve come back to communicate, and again, I certainly think communicating up is a good thing, because when your tough times come -- and it’s easy to obviously send an email or make a phone call after a great win, because it’s the easiest call after.

"But after a loss, if you then go quiet and you’re not really explaining -- and I understand that, if I was the owner of a club watching, I’d go, okay, so this fellow, we’ll see what his reaction is going to be with the team next week and all of the things.

"I think if you can communicate, I think it certainly helps that relationship. Whether it buys you time or not, I don’t know. But I can’t get too far ahead of myself. I can’t talk about two or three year plans too much. I may say it to the media sometimes because I think it’s a good thing to kind of lay out there.

"But at the same time, I’m very aware that a club like Chelsea, even though we had a transfer ban, even though the year was difficult, expectations are going to go up hugely next year. And I just have to accept that as part of the job, and try and go about my job as well as I can.

"And then if I am having relationships between our managing up or managing around me, I have to be as good as I can with those, because they’re really important. Because the tough times will come, and I’ll rely on those -- all of those little ones.

"And it might not be managing up, that might be managing the kit man or a member of stuff around you. Because I’ve seen how the dominos can fall very quickly. And I think if you isolate yourself as a manager, or you don’t want to open yourself up to all of those relationships along the way, I think they fall much quicker."

Chelsea begin their Premier League campaign away to Brighton and Hove Albion on September 14.

