An expected goals statistic from Chelsea's loss to Real Madrid on Wednesday has highlighted the former's lack of cutting edge in front of goal.

The Blues lost 3-1 to the La Liga giants in the quarter-finals of the competition on Wednesday night, courtesy of a hat-trick from Karim Benzema.

It now means Chelsea will have a lot to do when they travel to the Santiago Bernabeu next week for the second leg of the tie if they are to progress to the semi-finals.

IMAGO / PA Images

In a statistic from The xG Philosophy, the World and European Champions led their Spanish opponents 1.64 on expected goals, compared to their 1.31.

Chelsea had chances to score more than once throughout the game, but it was Madrid who took their chances when it mattered the most as they went on to win the game.

Benzema gave the visitors the lead after 21 minutes as he headed past Edouard Mendy from a Vinicius Jr cross from the left.

Just three minutes later he doubled their lead on the night as he once again headed the ball in, this time from a cross supplied by Luka Modric.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Five minutes from the break, Kai Havertz was able to pull one back for the reigning European Champions when he converted from a Jorginho pass from outside the area.

However in the opening moments of the second half, Benzema was able to make the most of an error from Mendy and Antonio Rudiger and convert into an empty net to score his side's all important third goal.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube