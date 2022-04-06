Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Expected Goals Statistic Highlights Lack of Cutting Edge Against Real Madrid

An expected goals statistic from Chelsea's loss to Real Madrid on Wednesday has highlighted the former's lack of cutting edge in front of goal. 

The Blues lost 3-1 to the La Liga giants in the quarter-finals of the competition on Wednesday night, courtesy of a hat-trick from Karim Benzema. 

It now means Chelsea will have a lot to do when they travel to the Santiago Bernabeu next week for the second leg of the tie if they are to progress to the semi-finals. 

imago1011109665h

In a statistic from The xG Philosophy, the World and European Champions led their Spanish opponents 1.64 on expected goals, compared to their 1.31.

Chelsea had chances to score more than once throughout the game, but it was Madrid who took their chances when it mattered the most as they went on to win the game.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Benzema gave the visitors the lead after 21 minutes as he headed past Edouard Mendy from a Vinicius Jr cross from the left.

Just three minutes later he doubled their lead on the night as he once again headed the ball in, this time from a cross supplied by Luka Modric.

imago1011110779h

Five minutes from the break, Kai Havertz was able to pull one back for the reigning European Champions when he converted from a Jorginho pass from outside the area.

However in the opening moments of the second half, Benzema was able to make the most of an error from Mendy and Antonio Rudiger and convert into an empty net to score his side's all important third goal.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011110779h
Match Coverage

5 Things Learned: Chelsea 1-3 Real Madrid | Champions League

By Daniel Nuttman26 minutes ago
imago1011110226h
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Chelsea 1-3 Real Madrid | Champions League

By Joel Middleton35 minutes ago
imago1011110590h
Match Coverage

Chelsea 1-3 Real Madrid: Karim Benzema Hat-Trick Puts Blues on Brink of Champions League Exit

By Rob Calcutt36 minutes ago
imago1007432496h
News

Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection Ahead of Real Madrid Clash

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago1010744481h
News

'Always Try to be the Best' - Christian Pulisic Pleased With His Recent Form for Chelsea

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1004286174h
News

Todd Boehly in Attendance for Chelsea's Champions League Clash Against Real Madrid

By Rob Calcutt3 hours ago
imago1010075105h
Features/Opinions

‘Solid Everywhere‘ - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Real Madrid

By Matt Debono3 hours ago
imago0046129121h (4)
News

Todd Boehly and Ricketts Family 'Emerging' as Favourites for Chelsea Takeover

By Rob Calcutt3 hours ago