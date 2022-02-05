Explained: Why Ziyech Was Left Out of Morocco AFCON Squad With Lionel Messi Comparison Made

Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech missed out on the chance to represent Morocco in the Africa Cup of Nations throughout January, despite being arguably his squad's best player.

Morocco were knocked out of the competition in the quarter-final by Mohamed Salah's Egypt, the team that will go on to face Senegal in the final.

Despite being born and raised in the Netherlands, Ziyech has chosen to represent Morocco at international level since 2015 due to his family roots.

IMAGO / DeFodi

As quoted by Football 365, Ziyech has been told by Moroccan coach Vahid Halilhodzic that he will not be receiving a recall, 'even if his name is Lionel Messi'.

The Blues forward was left out of his nation's squad due to his poor relationship with Halilhodzic, having not been played since June 2021.

“The players I have selected are the best in the country,” he said. “I don’t select a player who can unbalance the group.

“Not even if his name is Lionel Messi. Ziyech’s behaviour does not fit the selection.

“He doesn’t want to train, doesn’t want to play. He doesn’t take it seriously. I’m not going to beg him to come back."

IMAGO / DeFodi

The report goes on to state that Halilhodzic was unhappy with the player's attitude at training and on matchdays, which led to the decision to leave him out of the squad.

“His behaviour in the last two matches, especially the last one, was not that of a national team player who as a leader in the team has to be a positive role model.

“He arrived late and after that he even refused to work. There was no point in discussing it afterwards, as a coach the answer is right there to see.

“For me, the national team is above everything, nobody can hold it hostage."

