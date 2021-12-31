Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Extent of Reece James Injury to be Learned After Hamstring Tear Against Brighton

The extent of Chelsea defender Reece James' injury will be revealed after the 22-year-old hobbled off against Brighton on Wednesday night. 

He started his 23rd game of the season for the the Blues against the Seagulls but was substituted in the first half after suffering a hamstring injury. 

The knock adds to Chelsea's seemingly never ending list of absences on the sidelines, with their recent form taking a hit as a result. 

Speaking to the media ahead of his side's Premier League clash against Liverpool on Sunday afternoon, Thomas Tuchel gave an update on the situation regarding the right wing-back's recent injury.

"The images will be later today and we will know more about it."

It was confirmed by Adam Newson that James had suffered a tear to his hamstring against Brighton, which could therefore see him sidelined for months. 

A video showed him leaving Stamford Bridge on crutches after the game and  suggested he could be out for some time.

James' absence is another key blow in Chelsea's season having already lost Ben Chilwell through long-term injury.

He was subbed off against Juventus in November due to a problem with his ACL, and it was recently revealed that surgery was required and he could miss the rest of the season as a result.

The England internationals had enjoyed great seasons to date and were thriving in their respective wing-back roles.

Chelsea will face fellow Premier League title challengers Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon in their opening game of 2022.

