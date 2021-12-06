FA Cup 3rd Round Draw Details: Date & Time, How to Watch, Chelsea's Ball Number & Potential Opponents

Chelsea will learn their FA Cup third round opponents on Monday night when the draw is made.

Thomas Tuchel's side have lost back-to-back finals in the last two years following defeats to Arsenal and Leicester City. This time round they will be hoping to go one step better to win the competitions.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The road to Wembley will begin in January as Chelsea find out their first (third) round fate.

Here's all the details you need ahead of Monday night's draw;

When is the draw?

Date: Monday 6 December

Time; 19:00 (UK)

How can I watch the draw?

The draw can be watched on ITV4, as well as various BBC platforms.

Chelsea's ball number?

Tuchel's side are no.13 for the draw.

Confirmed teams and numbers

1 Bournemouth

2 Arsenal

3 Aston Villa

4 Barnsley

5 Birmingham City

6 Blackburn Rovers

7 Blackpool

8 Brentford

9 Brighton & Hove Albion

10 Bristol City

11 Burnley

12 Cardiff City

13 Chelsea

14 Coventry City

15 Crystal Palace

16 Derby County

17 Everton

18 Fulham

19 Huddersfield Town

20 Hull City

21 Leeds United

22 Leicester City

23 Liverpool

24 Luton Town

25 Manchester City

26 Manchester United

27 Middlesbrough

28 Millwall

29 Newcastle United

30 Norwich City

31 Nottingham Forest

32 Peterborough United

33 Preston North End

34 Queens Park Rangers

35 Reading

36 Sheffield United

37 Southampton

38 Stoke City

39 Swansea City

40 Tottenham Hotspur

41 Watford

42 West Bromwich Albion

43 West Ham United

44 Wolverhampton Wanderers

45 Yeovil Town

46 Bristol Rovers

47 Port Vale

48 Morecambe

49 Hartlepool United

50 AFC Wimbledon

51 Wigan Athletic

52 Leyton Orient

53 Cambridge United

54 Mansfield Town

55 Swindon Town

56 Rotherham United

57 Charlton Athletic

58 Boreham Wood or St Albans City

59 Kidderminster Harriers

60 Shrewsbury Town

61 Chesterfield

62 Plymouth Argyle

63 Ipswich Town or Barrow

64 Harrogate Town

When will the ties be played?

Third round fixtures will be played on the weekend commencing Friday 7 January.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube