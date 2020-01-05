Absolute Chelsea
FA Cup 4th Round draw details: Chelsea's number is revealed

Matt Debono

Chelsea secured their spot in the Fourth Round draw of the FA Cup after beating Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge.

It was an easy afternoon for Chelsea as Callum Hudson-Odoi's early goal and another from Ross Barkley bagged a 2-0 win for Frank Lampard's side, and they booked a spot into Monday's draw.

The draw will take place on the Emirates FA Cup Twitter channel from 7.11pm [UK] on Monday 6th January with the fourth round draw scheduled to take place from 7.35pm.

Frank Lampard admits he does want to win this competition following the Third Round win.

"I would love to, obviously," Lampard said on winning the FA Cup as a manager. "It’s a tough final to get to. We have got through this round, but we have to set our sights to win it. It’s another competition to win."

The all important number to look out for is number four, that is the number Chelsea have been allocated.

Here's the full list of numbers:

1 Leicester City
2 Queens Park Rangers
3 Fulham
4 Chelsea
5 Wolverhampton Wanderers or Manchester United*
6 West Bromwich Albion
7 Rochdale or Newcastle United*
8 Cardiff City or Carlisle United*
9 Oxford United
10 Sheffield United
11 Southampton
12 Liverpool or Everton
13 Bristol City or Shrewsbury Town*
14 AFC Bournemouth
15 Sheffield Wednesday
16 Bristol Rovers or Coventry City*
17 Barnsley
18 Manchester City
19 Middlesbrough or Tottenham Hotspur*
20 Reading or Blackpool*
21 Watford or Tranmere Rovers*
22 Norwich City
23 Millwall
24 Derby County
25 Hull City
26 Brentford
27 Portsmouth
28 Arsenal or Leeds United
29 Gillingham or West Ham United
30 Northampton Town
31 Burnley
32 Birmingham City

*Ties to be replayed

----------

