FA Cup 4th Round draw details: Chelsea's number is revealed

Chelsea secured their spot in the Fourth Round draw of the FA Cup after beating Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge.

It was an easy afternoon for Chelsea as Callum Hudson-Odoi's early goal and another from Ross Barkley bagged a 2-0 win for Frank Lampard's side, and they booked a spot into Monday's draw.

The draw will take place on the Emirates FA Cup Twitter channel from 7.11pm [UK] on Monday 6th January with the fourth round draw scheduled to take place from 7.35pm.

Frank Lampard admits he does want to win this competition following the Third Round win.

"I would love to, obviously," Lampard said on winning the FA Cup as a manager. "It’s a tough final to get to. We have got through this round, but we have to set our sights to win it. It’s another competition to win."

The all important number to look out for is number four, that is the number Chelsea have been allocated.

Here's the full list of numbers:

1 Leicester City

2 Queens Park Rangers

3 Fulham

4 Chelsea

5 Wolverhampton Wanderers or Manchester United*

6 West Bromwich Albion

7 Rochdale or Newcastle United*

8 Cardiff City or Carlisle United*

9 Oxford United

10 Sheffield United

11 Southampton

12 Liverpool or Everton

13 Bristol City or Shrewsbury Town*

14 AFC Bournemouth

15 Sheffield Wednesday

16 Bristol Rovers or Coventry City*

17 Barnsley

18 Manchester City

19 Middlesbrough or Tottenham Hotspur*

20 Reading or Blackpool*

21 Watford or Tranmere Rovers*

22 Norwich City

23 Millwall

24 Derby County

25 Hull City

26 Brentford

27 Portsmouth

28 Arsenal or Leeds United

29 Gillingham or West Ham United

30 Northampton Town

31 Burnley

32 Birmingham City

*Ties to be replayed

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube