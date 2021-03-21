FA Cup draw: Chelsea to face Manchester City in semi-finals

Chelsea will face Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup, it has been confirmed.

Thomas Tuchel's side will face Manchester City at Wembley next month after they sealed their place in the last-four following a 2-0 win over Sheffield United in the quarter-finals at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

They will be hoping to go one step better this year after falling at the last hurdle in a 2-1 defeat to Arsenal in the final last year.

Confirmed semi-final ties:

Leicester City/Manchester United vs Southampton

Chelsea vs Manchester City

Ties will be played on the weekend of the 17 and 18 of April.

Thomas Tuchel was pleased with his side's performance against Sheffield United which sees him make the trip to Wembley for the first time.

"Expect a better performance? Yes, but now is the fourteenth match in a row and I could feel after the Atletico game that we are a bit tired, there was a big relief in the team, and that is absolutely normal. It was also a huge effort mentally against Atletico.

"Then you have a lot of changes, made by me of course, and you have players leaving right now for international duties, so there is a lot to organise, and many unclear situations. It was a moment where we arrived yesterday where I didn't feel 100% comfortable or sure that we could continue on the same level.

"I said to the team before not to over-expect things from ourselves in the situation. Do a serious performance, take the little details, but don't over-expect. The first-half was ok. The second half, there was a chance for Christian [Pulisic] that we didn't take, and then we lost control, concentration and momentum. And there were many, many minutes to suffer.

"We allowed two big chances and we were lucky to escape with a clean sheet. There are of course many situations that explain that, and this is absolutely okay after 14 matches. So in the end, big, big compliments to the players; and well done."

He added: "I don't think I have never been to Wembley before, either as a spectator or manager. So clearly it was a big target of mine and the club's and I am very very happy that we have made it."

