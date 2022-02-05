Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

FA Cup Fifth Round Draw Details: Date & Time, How to Watch, Chelsea's Ball Number & Potential Opponents

The FA Cup fourth round draw will take place on Sunday morning and Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea will be keen to progress further in the competition.

They struggled to overcome League One side Plymouth Argyle, requiring extra time in the 2-1 victory at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel will want to add more silverware to his UEFA Champions League triumph last season, searching for his first domestic trophy since joining the club.

imago1008795431h

When is the draw?

Date: Sunday 6 February

When? The draw will take place at around 11:40 am (UK).

How can I watch the draw?

The draw will be broadcast live on ITV and the ITV player, as well as on relevant social media channels.

What ball number are Chelsea?

The Blues are ball number seven going into the draw after their victory on Saturday.

Who are Chelsea's possible opponents?

Chelsea could come up against a range of opponents including league leaders Manchester City, who overcame Fulham in the fourth round.

West Ham United joined Chelsea in the next round too, overcoming non-league Kidderminster Harriers in extra time.

Middlesborough go into the hat on the back of a huge upset, defeating Manchester United on penalties at Old Trafford on Friday night.

Full list of possible opponents and ball numbers:

Read More

1 Crystal Palace

2. AFC Bournemouth or Boreham Wood

3 Huddersfield Town

4 Peterborough United

5 Luton Town

6 Southampton

7 Chelsea

8 Everton

9 West Ham United

10 Middlesborough

11 Tottenham Hotspur or Brighton and Hove Albion

12 Liverpool or Cardiff City

13 Stoke City

14 Nottingham Forest or Leicester City

15 Manchester City

16 Norwich City

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008795431h
News

FA Cup Fifth Round Draw Details: Date & Time, How to Watch, Chelsea's Ball Number & Potential Opponents

just now
imago1009379984h (3)
News

Report: Chelsea Have Plan in Place if Rudiger, Christensen & Azpilicueta Depart

30 minutes ago
imago1009563272h
News

Marcos Alonso Reflects on 'Nice' FA Cup Tie as Chelsea Beat Plymouth Argyle

1 hour ago
imago1009563636h
News

Marcos Alonso Delighted With Winning Chelsea Goal Against Plymouth

1 hour ago
imago1009559248h
News

Arno Michels Praises Plymouth Defence After Chelsea Progress Through to Fifth Round of FA Cup

2 hours ago
imago1009560610h
News

Arno Michels Evaluates Chelsea's Missed Chances Against Plymouth in Tough FA Cup Fixture

2 hours ago
imago1002889898h
News

Arno Michel Praises Chelsea for Performance in Thomas Tuchel Absence

3 hours ago
imago1009569617h
News

'We Are Very Happy With Him' - Arno Michels Praises Kepa Arrizabalaga Following Performance Against Plymouth

3 hours ago