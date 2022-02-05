FA Cup Fifth Round Draw Details: Date & Time, How to Watch, Chelsea's Ball Number & Potential Opponents

The FA Cup fourth round draw will take place on Sunday morning and Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea will be keen to progress further in the competition.

They struggled to overcome League One side Plymouth Argyle, requiring extra time in the 2-1 victory at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel will want to add more silverware to his UEFA Champions League triumph last season, searching for his first domestic trophy since joining the club.

IMAGO / PA Images

When is the draw?

Date: Sunday 6 February

When? The draw will take place at around 11:40 am (UK).

How can I watch the draw?

The draw will be broadcast live on ITV and the ITV player, as well as on relevant social media channels.

What ball number are Chelsea?

The Blues are ball number seven going into the draw after their victory on Saturday.

Who are Chelsea's possible opponents?

Chelsea could come up against a range of opponents including league leaders Manchester City, who overcame Fulham in the fourth round.

West Ham United joined Chelsea in the next round too, overcoming non-league Kidderminster Harriers in extra time.

Middlesborough go into the hat on the back of a huge upset, defeating Manchester United on penalties at Old Trafford on Friday night.

Full list of possible opponents and ball numbers:

1 Crystal Palace

2. AFC Bournemouth or Boreham Wood

3 Huddersfield Town

4 Peterborough United

5 Luton Town

6 Southampton

7 Chelsea

8 Everton

9 West Ham United

10 Middlesborough

11 Tottenham Hotspur or Brighton and Hove Albion

12 Liverpool or Cardiff City

13 Stoke City

14 Nottingham Forest or Leicester City

15 Manchester City

16 Norwich City

