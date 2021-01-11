FA Cup fifth round draw: Winner of Chelsea/Luton Town will face Barnsley/Norwich City away from home

The winners of Chelsea versus Luton Town will face Barnsley/Norwich City away from home in the fifth round of the FA Cup, it has been confirmed.

The draw was made for the fifth round on Monday night which could see Frank Lampard's side take on Barnsley/Norwich City.

Chelsea headed into the fourth round after a convincing 4-0 win against Morecambe on Sunday at Stamford Bridge.

Ties will be played on the weekend of the week commencing Monday 8 February.

Full confirmed fifth round draw:

Fulham/Burnley vs AFC Bournemouth/Crawley Town

Manchester United/Liverpool vs Stockport County/West Ham/Doncaster

Sheffield United/Plymouth vs Millwall/Bristol City

Chorley/Wolves vs Southampton/Shrewsbury/Arsenal

Barnsley/Norwich City vs Chelsea/Luton Town

Everton/Sheffield Wednesday vs Wycombe Wanderers/Tottenham

Swansea City/Nottingham Forest vs Cheltenham/Manchester City

Brentford/Leicester City vs Brighton/Blackpool

