FA Cup Fourth Round Draw Details: Date & Time, How to Watch, Chelsea's Ball Number & Potential Opponents
The FA Cup fourth round draw will take place on Sunday evening and Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea will be keen to progress further in the competition.
They overcame non-league Chesterfield in the third round of the tournament, winning 5-1 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.
Tuchel will want to add more silverware to his UEFA Champions League triumph last season, searching for his first domestic trophy since joining the club.
Here are all the details ahead of the FA Cup fourth round draw:
When is the draw?
Date: Sunday 9 January
When? The draw will take place before Arsenal's third round clash at Nottingham Forest.
How can I watch the draw?
The draw will be broadcast live on ITV and the ITV player, as well as on relevant social media channels.
What ball number are Chelsea?
The Blues are ball number five going into the draw after their victory on Saturday.
Who are Chelsea's possible opponents?
Chelsea can face a range of opponents, with 32 teams still left in the competition by the next stage.
Most notably, non-league Boreham Wood and Kidderminster Harriers F.C. remain in the cup after victories over AFC Wimbledon and Reading respectively.
Elsewhere, Cambridge United remain in the competition after an upset at Premier League Newcastle United whilst League Two Hartlepool shocked Championship Blackpool to progress into the next round.
Furthermore, Premier League leaders Manchester City remain an option as they beat Swindon Town to progress on Friday night.
Full list of possible opponents and ball numbers:
1 Boreham Wood
2 Bournemouth
3 Stoke City or Leyton Orient
4 Southampton
5 Chelsea
6 Liverpool or Leyton Orient
7 Cardiff or Preston North End
8 Coventry City
9 Huddersfield Town
10 Brighton
11 Kidderminster Harriers
12 Leicester City
13 Middlesbrough
14 Hartlepool United
15 Everton
16 Fulham
17 Tottenham Hotspur or Morecambe
18 Crystal Palace
19 Brentford
20 Manchester City
21 Wigan Athletic
22 Luton Town or Harrogate
23 Plymouth Argyle
24 Manchester United or Aston Villa
25 Wolverhampton Wanderers or Sheffield United
26 Cambridge United
27 Barnsley
28 Peterborough United
29 West Ham United or Leeds United
30 Queens Park Rangers
31 Charlton Athletic or Norwich City
32 Nottingham Forest or Arsenal
