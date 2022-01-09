FA Cup Fourth Round Draw Details: Date & Time, How to Watch, Chelsea's Ball Number & Potential Opponents

The FA Cup fourth round draw will take place on Sunday evening and Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea will be keen to progress further in the competition.

They overcame non-league Chesterfield in the third round of the tournament, winning 5-1 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Tuchel will want to add more silverware to his UEFA Champions League triumph last season, searching for his first domestic trophy since joining the club.

IMAGO / PA Images

Here are all the details ahead of the FA Cup fourth round draw:



When is the draw?

Date: Sunday 9 January

When? The draw will take place before Arsenal's third round clash at Nottingham Forest.

How can I watch the draw?

The draw will be broadcast live on ITV and the ITV player, as well as on relevant social media channels.

What ball number are Chelsea?

The Blues are ball number five going into the draw after their victory on Saturday.

Who are Chelsea's possible opponents?

Chelsea can face a range of opponents, with 32 teams still left in the competition by the next stage.

Most notably, non-league Boreham Wood and Kidderminster Harriers F.C. remain in the cup after victories over AFC Wimbledon and Reading respectively.

Elsewhere, Cambridge United remain in the competition after an upset at Premier League Newcastle United whilst League Two Hartlepool shocked Championship Blackpool to progress into the next round.

Furthermore, Premier League leaders Manchester City remain an option as they beat Swindon Town to progress on Friday night.

Full list of possible opponents and ball numbers:

1 Boreham Wood

2 Bournemouth

3 Stoke City or Leyton Orient

4 Southampton

5 Chelsea

6 Liverpool or Leyton Orient

7 Cardiff or Preston North End

8 Coventry City

9 Huddersfield Town

10 Brighton

11 Kidderminster Harriers

12 Leicester City

13 Middlesbrough

14 Hartlepool United

15 Everton

16 Fulham

17 Tottenham Hotspur or Morecambe

18 Crystal Palace

19 Brentford

20 Manchester City

21 Wigan Athletic

22 Luton Town or Harrogate

23 Plymouth Argyle

24 Manchester United or Aston Villa

25 Wolverhampton Wanderers or Sheffield United

26 Cambridge United

27 Barnsley

28 Peterborough United

29 West Ham United or Leeds United

30 Queens Park Rangers

31 Charlton Athletic or Norwich City

32 Nottingham Forest or Arsenal

