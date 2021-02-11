FA Cup quarter-final draw: Chelsea will face Sheffield United at home
Chelsea will face Sheffield United at home in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.
Thomas Tuchel's men headed to Oakwell to face Barnsley on Thursday night and scrapped their way through to a 1-0 win, thanks to a second-half goal from Tammy Abraham.
Full confirmed draw:
Everton vs Manchester City
AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton
Leicester City vs Manchester United
Chelsea vs Sheffield United
Ties will be played on the weekend of 20-21 March.
