FA Cup quarter-final draw: Chelsea will face Sheffield United at home

Chelsea will face Sheffield United at home in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Thomas Tuchel's men headed to Oakwell to face Barnsley on Thursday night and scrapped their way through to a 1-0 win, thanks to a second-half goal from Tammy Abraham.

Full confirmed draw:

Everton vs Manchester City

AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton

Leicester City vs Manchester United

Chelsea vs Sheffield United

Ties will be played on the weekend of 20-21 March.

