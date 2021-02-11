NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

FA Cup quarter-final draw: Chelsea will face Sheffield United at home

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Chelsea will face Sheffield United at home in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Thomas Tuchel's men headed to Oakwell to face Barnsley on Thursday night and scrapped their way through to a 1-0 win, thanks to a second-half goal from Tammy Abraham.

Full confirmed draw:

Everton vs Manchester City

AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton

Leicester City vs Manchester United

Chelsea vs Sheffield United

Ties will be played on the weekend of 20-21 March. 

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

barnsley-v-chelsea-the-emirates-fa-cup-fifth-round (20)
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea can play better but accepts 1-0 win against Barnsley

barnsley-v-chelsea-the-emirates-fa-cup-fifth-round (19)
News

Thomas Tuchel delivers verdict on Chelsea's 1-0 win over Barnsley in FA Cup

chelsea-fc-v-fc-krasnodar-group-e-uefa-champions-league (22)
News

Why Kai Havertz missed Chelsea's narrow 1-0 win against Barnsley

fbl-eng-facup-barnsley-chelsea (3)
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Barnsley 0-1 Chelsea | Emirates FA Cup

fbl-eng-facup-barnsley-chelsea (2)
Match Coverage

5 Things Learned: Barnsley 0-1 Chelsea | Emirates FA Cup

AFP_8YG28P
News

FA Cup quarter-final draw: Chelsea will face Sheffield United at home

1000736359
Match Coverage

Barnsley 0-1 Chelsea: Tammy Abraham saves the day as Blues progress into FA Cup quarter-finals

Rudi vs Wolves
News

Antonio Rüdiger reveals talks with Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel about possible PSG switch last summer