FA Cup quarter-final draw: Chelsea will face Sheffield United at home if they beat Barnsley

Author:
Publish date:

The winners of the fifth round tie between Barnsley and Chelsea will face Sheffield United at home in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Thomas Tuchel's men head to Oakwell to face the Championship side on Thursday night and the winner will be rewarded with a last eight tie against Sheffield United

Full confirmed draw:

Everton vs Manchester City

AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton

Leicester City vs Manchester United

Barnsley/Chelsea vs Sheffield United

Ties will be played on the weekend of 20-21 March. 

