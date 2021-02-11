FA Cup quarter-final draw: Chelsea will face Sheffield United at home if they beat Barnsley

The winners of the fifth round tie between Barnsley and Chelsea will face Sheffield United at home in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Thomas Tuchel's men head to Oakwell to face the Championship side on Thursday night and the winner will be rewarded with a last eight tie against Sheffield United

Full confirmed draw:

Everton vs Manchester City

AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton

Leicester City vs Manchester United

Barnsley/Chelsea vs Sheffield United

Ties will be played on the weekend of 20-21 March.

