When is the FA Cup quarter-final draw? TV channel and Chelsea's ball number confirmed

Matt Debono

Chelsea will find out their sixth round opponents in the FA Cup on Wednesday evening after securing progression following a 2-0 victory against Liverpool.

Frank Lampard's side dumped the Reds out of the cup after a first-half howler from Adrian gifted Willian the opener. Whilst Ross Barkley bagged against his boyhood rivals in the second-half with a fine finish to book their place in the quarter-finals.

Here are all the details ahead of the sixth round draw:

----------

When will the draw take place?

The draw will take place on Wednesday 5th March at approximately 21:50 UK time.

It will be broadcasted live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer following the conclusion of Manchester City versus Sheffield Wednesday. 

What number are Chelsea?

Chelsea are ball number three in Wednesday's draw.

When will the sixth round ties take place?

The ties will take place on Saturday 21st March and Sunday 22nd March. 

----------

WATCH: Frank Lampard hails Billy Gilmour's performance against Liverpool.

----------

Full list of teams and numbers:

1 Sheffield Wednesday or Manchester City

2 Sheffield United

3 Chelsea

4 Newcastle United

5 Leicester City or Birmingham City

6 Derby County or Manchester United

7 Tottenham Hotspur or Norwich City

8 Arsenal

----------

Frank Lampard's side are now just one step away from a Wembley semi-final. They've now beaten the best side in the country. Can they follow it up with a quarter-final win?

----------

Who do you want Chelsea to draw in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup? Let us know your favoured draw below!

----------

