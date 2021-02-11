FA Cup quarter-final draw details: Who Chelsea could face if they beat Barnsley

The draw for the FA Cup quarter-finals will take place on Thursday 11 February prior to Chelsea's fifth round clash against Barnsley at Oakwell.

Thomas Tuchel's side will hope to extend their unbeaten start to five games in all competitions under the German's tutelage when they travel to Yorkshire.

The reward for the Blues if they win is a spot in the last eight of the FA Cup,

On what it would mean to win the FA Cup, Tuchel said: "This would be huge, absolutely. The FA Cup is one of the most prestigious cups in the world, it is played at Wembley and even if you are a little boy in Germany with no Internet in those times, and no sports channels to watch every game like nowadays, you know the words FA Cup and Wembley.

"You know these words and you know that this is a big, big game to play in and a big goal to achieve. But you know me better now and the approach tomorrow is that this game is the most important game of this cup campaign.

"It is a decisive match and an elimination match. We all know very well that we can expect everything in a game of football. We have to go step-by-step but for sure we do everything to prepare to win this game and get to the next round."

Here are all the details you need for the quarter-final draw:

When is the draw?

The draw will be made prior to Chelsea's tie against Barnsley. It will be live from 7.45pm [UK] provided the clash between Wolves and Southampton is settled without the need for extra time.

If the game ends in a draw, the draw will made at half-time during Barnsley versus Chelsea.

The draw can be watched live on BBC One and on the BBC iPlayer.

Confirmed Ball Numbers

1 Bournemouth

2 Manchester United

3 Sheffield United

4 Wolverhampton Wanderers or Southampton

5 Barnsley or Chelsea

6 Everton

7 Manchester City

8 Leicester City

When will the ties be played?

The quarter-final ties are set to take place across the weekend of 20-21 March.

