FA Cup quarter-final draw simulator: Chelsea to face Derby County/Manchester United

Matt Debono

The draw for the quarter-finals of the FA Cup takes place on Wednesday night, and Chelsea's name will be in the hat.

Frank Lampard's side dumped Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool out of the cup on Tuesday after a 2-0 victory at Stamford Bridge, courtesy of goals from Willian and Ross Barkley. 

Sheffield United also booked their place in the last eight with a win over Reading, as did Newcastle United after they got past West Brom at the Hawthorns.

Arsenal also join the Blues in the quarter-finals following a 2-0 victory against League One side Portsmouth. 

----------

WATCH: Frank Lampard hails Billy Gilmour's Man of the Match performance versus Liverpool.

----------

Four fixtures are still to be played, with the sixth round ties to take place on Saturday 21st March and Sunday 22nd March.

We simulated the draw ahead of it taking place on Wednesday night.  

----------

SIMULATED OUTCOME

Sheffield United vs Newcastle United

Chelsea vs Derby County or Manchester United 

Tottenham Hotspur or Norwich City vs Leicester City or Birmingham City

Sheffield Wednesday or Manchester City vs Arsenal 

----------

DETAILS OF THE QUARTER-FINAL DRAW

The draw takes place on Wednesday 4th March at approximately 21:50 UK time, live on BBC One for all UK residents. 

It will commence following the conclusion of Manchester City's tie against Sheffield Wednesday. 

Ball numbers are as follows:

1 Sheffield Wednesday or Manchester City

2 Sheffield United

3 Chelsea

4 Newcastle United

5 Leicester City or Birmingham City

6 Derby County or Manchester United

7 Tottenham Hotspur or Norwich City

8 Arsenal

----------

Who do you want Chelsea to draw in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup? Let us know your favoured draw below!

----------

