Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Confirmed dates for FA Cup ties as football season returns

Matt Debono

The Football Association has confirmed the dates of when the Emirates FA Cup will return, with provisional dates set for the remaining rounds. 

After the Premier League confirmed its date for the season returning, the FA Cup is the next to follow after domestic football was suspended in March following the coronavirus pandemic. 

Prior to the suspension, the draw had just been made for the quarter-finals which were due to take place on the weekend of the 21-22 March. 

However the competition is set to return on the 27/28 June as the FA announced the provisional dates for the quarter-finals. 

The semi-finals are set to take place on the 11-12 July, with the final on August 1. 

A statement from the FA on Friday read: "The Football Association [The FA] has agreed a provisional restart date for the 2019/20 Emirates FA Cup.

"Following the announcement that the 2019/20 Premier League season will provisionally restart on 17 June, The Emirates FA Cup Quarter Finals will now take place over the weekend of 27-28 June.

"The Semi Finals and Final will take place over the weekend of 11-12 July and 1 August respectively.

"Further information on venues and timings will be announced in due course."

FA Chief Executive Officer Mark Bullingham said: "We are pleased to agree the provisional restart date for the 2019/20 Emirates FA Cup. The competition has been an integral part of the English football calendar for nearly 150 years, and we’d like to thank the Premier League Executive and Clubs for their support in scheduling the remaining matches during this unprecedented time.

"This has been a difficult period for many people and while this is a positive step, the restart date is dependent on all safety measures being met. The health and wellbeing of players, staff and supporters remains our priority."

Quarter-final fixtures set to be played: 

Leicester City v Chelsea
Newcastle United v Manchester City
Sheffield United v Arsenal
Norwich City v Manchester United

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

N'Golo Kante begins solo running at Chelsea training ground after returning from compassionate leave

Frank Lampard has been handed a boost after Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante returned to the club's training base in Cobham to begin solo running.

Matt Debono

Premier League season set to return on June 17

The Premier League is set to return on Wednesday 17 June, three months after the league was brought to a halt following the coronavirus crisis.

Matt Debono

Pulisic tipped to play 'big part' for Chelsea next season but should expect competition

Christian Pulisic has been tipped to play a key role for Chelsea next season but has been warned that he should expect to face competition.

Matt Debono

Report: Bayern Munich & PSG enquire about Chelsea midfielder Jorginho

Jorginho has been at the centre of speculation this season surrounding his future at Chelsea, and it's set to continue heading into the summer.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard: Communication has been key with Chelsea squad

Frank Lampard has admitted that having constant contact with his squad has been important through the coronavirus pandemic.

Matt Debono

Chelsea handed boost in transfer pursuit of Timo Werner

Chelsea have been handed a boost in their hunt of RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner after Liverpool reportedly pulled out the race for the German.

Matt Debono

Why Fikayo Tomori nearly quit Chelsea as a youngster

Fikayo Tomori has revealed that he came close to quitting Chelsea in his early days at the club and it was his father who convinced him to stay with the Blues.

Matt Debono

Kai Havertz compared to former Chelsea midfielder Michael Ballack

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz is one of the Europe's hottest players right now, and comparisons have now been made with former Chelsea midfielder Michael Ballack.

Matt Debono

Chelsea could allow Marcos Alonso to leave if offer comes in for Spaniard

Frank Lampard is set to allow Marcos Alonso to depart Chelsea this summer.

Matt Debono

Danny Drinkwater has no regrets leaving Leicester City to join Chelsea in 2017

Danny Drinkwater has insisted he doesn't regret leaving Leicester City back in 2017 to join Chelsea.

Matt Debono