The Football Association has confirmed the dates of when the Emirates FA Cup will return, with provisional dates set for the remaining rounds.

After the Premier League confirmed its date for the season returning, the FA Cup is the next to follow after domestic football was suspended in March following the coronavirus pandemic.

Prior to the suspension, the draw had just been made for the quarter-finals which were due to take place on the weekend of the 21-22 March.

However the competition is set to return on the 27/28 June as the FA announced the provisional dates for the quarter-finals.

The semi-finals are set to take place on the 11-12 July, with the final on August 1.

A statement from the FA on Friday read: "The Football Association [The FA] has agreed a provisional restart date for the 2019/20 Emirates FA Cup.

"Further information on venues and timings will be announced in due course."

FA Chief Executive Officer Mark Bullingham said: "We are pleased to agree the provisional restart date for the 2019/20 Emirates FA Cup. The competition has been an integral part of the English football calendar for nearly 150 years, and we’d like to thank the Premier League Executive and Clubs for their support in scheduling the remaining matches during this unprecedented time.

"This has been a difficult period for many people and while this is a positive step, the restart date is dependent on all safety measures being met. The health and wellbeing of players, staff and supporters remains our priority."

Quarter-final fixtures set to be played:

Leicester City v Chelsea

Newcastle United v Manchester City

Sheffield United v Arsenal

Norwich City v Manchester United

