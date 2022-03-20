FA Cup Semi-Final Draw: Chelsea to Face Crystal Palace at Wembley

Chelsea will face Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley next month, it has been confirmed.

Thomas Tuchel's made it to the semi-final stage for the fifth time in six seasons following a 2-0 win against Middlesbrough in the quarter-finals on Saturday evening.

They will now face Crystal Palace at Wembley next month, as Manchester City drew the winners of Nottingham Forest and Liverpool in the other last-four tie.

IMAGO / PA Images

Ties will be played on the weekend of the 16th and 17th of April as they eye a place in May's final.

Full confirmed draw

Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest or Liverpool

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube