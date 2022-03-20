FA Cup Semi-Final Draw: Chelsea to Face Crystal Palace at Wembley
Chelsea will face Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley next month, it has been confirmed.
Thomas Tuchel's made it to the semi-final stage for the fifth time in six seasons following a 2-0 win against Middlesbrough in the quarter-finals on Saturday evening.
They will now face Crystal Palace at Wembley next month, as Manchester City drew the winners of Nottingham Forest and Liverpool in the other last-four tie.
Ties will be played on the weekend of the 16th and 17th of April as they eye a place in May's final.
Full confirmed draw
Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest or Liverpool
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
