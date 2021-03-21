FA Cup semi-final draw details: Chelsea await fate after Sheffield United win

Chelsea booked their place in the FA Cup semi-finals with a 2-0 win over Sheffield United.

Thomas Tuchel's continued their unbeaten start and extended it to 14 games after an own goal from Oliver Norwood and a stoppage time finish from substitute Hakim Ziyech saw Chelsea progress into the last-four.

They have now not conceded a goal at home for over 11 hours of football.

Chelsea now move into Sunday's semi-final draw and here are all of the details:

When is the draw?

The draw will be taking place at half-time during the quarter-final tie between Leicester City and Manchester United.

This will take place at around 5.45pm UK time.

Where can I watch the draw?

For UK viewers, the draw can be watched live on BBC One or the BBC iPlayer.

Ball numbers

1 Manchester City

2 Southampton

3 Leicester City or Manchester United

4 Chelsea

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube