FA Cup third round draw: details of time and Chelsea's ball number
Chelsea will find out their fate in the FA Cup with the third round draw set to take place on Monday.
Frank Lampard's side will enter the competition in January with the rest of the Premier League clubs and with all 24 Championship sides also entering the FA Cup in the third round.
Manchester City are the holders of the competition after beating Watford in the FA Cup final back in May.
----------
When is the third round draw?
The draw will take place on Monday 2nd December at 7pm UK time.
Where will it be broadcasted?
You will be able to watch live coverage of the draw on BBC Two.
----------
Chelsea will be hoping to go one step better than last time out as they crashed out of the competition in the fifth round last term, after a defeat to Manchester United.
Then under Maurizio Sarri, the Blues were beaten 2-0 at Stamford Bridge after wins against Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday in the previous rounds.
----------
Ball numbers:
1 AFC Bournemouth
2 Arsenal
3 Aston Villa
4 Barnsley
5 Birmingham City
6 Blackburn Rovers
7 Brentford
8 Brighton & Hove Albion
9 Bristol City
10 Burnley
11 Cardiff City
12 Charlton Athletic
13 Chelsea
14 Crystal Palace
15 Derby County
16 Everton
17 Fulham
18 Huddersfield Town
19 Hull City
20 Leeds United
21 Leicester City
22 Liverpool
23 Luton Town
24 Manchester City
25 Manchester United
26 Middlesbrough
27 Millwall
28 Newcastle United
29 Norwich City
30 Nottingham Forest
31 Preston North End
32 Queens Park Rangers
33 Reading
34 Sheffield United
35 Sheffield Wednesday
36 Southampton
37 Stoke City
38 Swansea City
39 Tottenham Hotspur
40 Watford
41 West Bromwich Albion
42 West Ham United
43 Wigan Athletic
44 Wolverhampton Wanderers
45 Blackpool
46 Portsmouth
47 Shrewsbury Town
48 Coventry City or Ipswich Town
49 AFC Fylde
50 Tranmere Rovers
51 Oxford United
52 Exeter City or Hartlepool United
53 Eastleigh or Crewe Alexandra
54 Forest Green Rovers or Carlisle United
55 Solihull Moors or Rotherham United
56 Gillingham
57 Rochdale or Boston United
58 Peterborough United
59 Burton Albion
60 Newport County
61 Fleetwood Town
62 Port Vale
63 Northampton Town
64 Bristol Rovers or Plymouth Argyle
----------