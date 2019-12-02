FA Cup third round draw: details of time and Chelsea's ball number

Chelsea will find out their fate in the FA Cup with the third round draw set to take place on Monday.

Frank Lampard's side will enter the competition in January with the rest of the Premier League clubs and with all 24 Championship sides also entering the FA Cup in the third round.

Manchester City are the holders of the competition after beating Watford in the FA Cup final back in May.

When is the third round draw?

The draw will take place on Monday 2nd December at 7pm UK time.

Where will it be broadcasted?

You will be able to watch live coverage of the draw on BBC Two.

Chelsea will be hoping to go one step better than last time out as they crashed out of the competition in the fifth round last term, after a defeat to Manchester United.

Then under Maurizio Sarri, the Blues were beaten 2-0 at Stamford Bridge after wins against Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday in the previous rounds.

Ball numbers:

1 AFC Bournemouth

2 Arsenal

3 Aston Villa

4 Barnsley

5 Birmingham City

6 Blackburn Rovers

7 Brentford

8 Brighton & Hove Albion

9 Bristol City

10 Burnley

11 Cardiff City

12 Charlton Athletic

13 Chelsea

14 Crystal Palace

15 Derby County

16 Everton

17 Fulham

18 Huddersfield Town

19 Hull City

20 Leeds United

21 Leicester City

22 Liverpool

23 Luton Town

24 Manchester City

25 Manchester United

26 Middlesbrough

27 Millwall

28 Newcastle United

29 Norwich City

30 Nottingham Forest

31 Preston North End

32 Queens Park Rangers

33 Reading

34 Sheffield United

35 Sheffield Wednesday

36 Southampton

37 Stoke City

38 Swansea City

39 Tottenham Hotspur

40 Watford

41 West Bromwich Albion

42 West Ham United

43 Wigan Athletic

44 Wolverhampton Wanderers

45 Blackpool

46 Portsmouth

47 Shrewsbury Town

48 Coventry City or Ipswich Town

49 AFC Fylde

50 Tranmere Rovers

51 Oxford United

52 Exeter City or Hartlepool United

53 Eastleigh or Crewe Alexandra

54 Forest Green Rovers or Carlisle United

55 Solihull Moors or Rotherham United

56 Gillingham

57 Rochdale or Boston United

58 Peterborough United

59 Burton Albion

60 Newport County

61 Fleetwood Town

62 Port Vale

63 Northampton Town

64 Bristol Rovers or Plymouth Argyle

