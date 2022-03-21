FA Confirm Government Talks Underway to Allow Chelsea Fans to Attend FA Cup Semi-Final vs Crystal Palace at Wembley

The Football Association has confirmed they are speaking with the Government to try to allow Chelsea fans to attend the FA Cup semi-final versus Crystal Palace at Wembley next month.

Chelsea reached the semi-finals after beating Middlesbrough at the weekend, but as it stands they won't be allowed any supporters at Wembley.

They are currently under a special licence which forbids them to sell match tickets to fans following the sanctioning of owner Roman Abramovich.

IMAGO / PA Images

The club is in the process of being sold, overseen by US merchant bank Raine, however until the club has changed hands, Chelsea fans are at risk of not being able to attend games.

Chelsea had lodged a proposal to the Office of Sanctions Implementation (OFSI) to see if a commercial ticketing agency would be able to sell tickets to fans on their behalf, with funds going into a frozen account.

But until they get any sort of approval, their fans won't be able to attend the FA Cup semi-finals which take place next month on the weekend of the 16th and 17th April.

The FA have now confirmed their intention to have a sold-out Wembley which includes Chelsea fans attending, and are now in talks with the Government to find a solution whilst abiding by the licence.

"We hope to have sell-out crowds at both of our Emirates FA Cup Semi Finals at Wembley Stadium," read a statement released on Monday evening.

IMAGO / PA Images

"This includes tickets for Chelsea supporters for their match against Crystal Palace, and we are working with the Government on a method to achieve this whilst respecting the sanctions that are currently in place on Chelsea."

DCMS chair Julian Knight also called for Chelsea fans to be let in at Wembley, adding: "The FA must be allowed to sell tickets to Chelsea fans so long as all money goes to the people of Ukraine.

"Chelsea is more than just its owner, it’s a living organism with huge importance to its fans and community. It was understandable that last week’s game v Boro went ahead without Chelsea fans but, with this much notice, the FA have no excuse for excluding them."

