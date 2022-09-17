Fabrizio Romano Believes Chelsea Is In Real Danger Of Losing N'Golo Kante

Blue's star N'golo Kante could potentially exit the club next season after spending seven seasons as a Chelsea player.

Kante has been warned that he may not receive the contract extension the player desires after receiving a number of injuries recently.

The 31-year-old has missed the last six games after picking up a hamstring injury in Chelsea's 2-2 heated draw against Tottenham Hotspur earlier this season.

This has caused concerns for the Chelsea hierarchy when considering what the best deal to offer Kante is considering the Frenchmen ideally wants to be offered another long-term contract keeping him at the club until his mid to late 30s.

Trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano spoke on Kante's current situation to QueGolazoPod.

“I don’t see Chelsea offering Kante a long term contract, no longer than 2 years and this is why we need to keep an eye on Kante's situation”

Being one of the highest-paid players at Chelsea and not seeing a lot of game time, Kante could potentially be on a list of players the club may get rid of in the coming transfer windows.

The 31-year-old's future will likely be discussed with Graham Potter and Todd Boehly but talks have reportedly been little to none.

Kante has previously been linked to the likes of Manchester United and PSG but the question arises if the Frenchmen will be able to continue to play at the highest level without constantly seeing injuries.

