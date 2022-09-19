Fabrizio Romano Confirms Erling Haaland Was A Possibility For Todd Boehly

Manchester City's summer signing Erling Haaland has torn up the Premier League since joining from Borussia Dortmund but the Norweigen forward could have headed elsewhere.

Haaland has adapted to life in the Premier League much easier than people predicted after hitting a blank in Manchester City's Charity Sheild match against Liverpool.

Since then, the 22-year-old has scored eleven Premier League goals with six of those being back-to-back hattricks, three Champions League goals and most recently winning August Premier League Player Of The Month.

Trusted Journalist Fabrizio Romano spoke on the here we go podcast where he mentioned that there was a possibility for new Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly to bring Haaland to Stamford Bridge.

However, due to the timing of Boehly's take over, negotiations for Haaland were impossible for the new owner to discuss, causing the Blues to miss out on one of the most dangerous forwards in football as of current.

Chelsea will continue to look for another forward in the January transfer window with AC Milan winger Rafael Leao looking to be the Blue's main priority.

The Blues tried to sign Leao back in the summer transfer window after sending the Italian side a bid worth £75 million but the bid was rejected by AC Milan's technical director Paolo Maldini.

