Fabrizio Romano Confirms Positive Talks Between Chelsea And Christopher Nkunku

Fabrizio Romano has reported that a deal between Chelsea and RB Leipzig for Christopher Nkunku is getting closer.
After rumours of a private medical test for Nkunku were denied by various reporters, Romano has revealed via his Youtube channel that the medical had in fact been completed.

"It took place a few weeks ago. So we heard some denial from France or Germany, saying that there was no medical, it was something personal. No. The reality is he had a medical test with Chelsea."

Christopher Nkunku

News of Nkunku's secret medical with Chelsea was revealed over the weekend 

Romano went on to say that the connection that Leipzig and Chelsea have was a big factor in the German club agreeing to a medical for their French midfielder.

"Chelsea have an excellent relationship with Leipzig and this is why they got the authorisation to proceed with a medical and reach an agreement on personal terms with Nkunku. So everything is done on the player's side."

Romano also touched on how the Blues will pay for Nkunku.

"Chelsea will pay more than €60m for Nkunku but with different payment terms. So with the release clause, they had to pay €60m in one solution immediately. Thanks to this agreement with RB Leipzig they'll be able to pay in many years."

Christopher Nkunku

Todd Boehly is keen to wrap up a deal for the 24-year old to ward off other suitors

It is believed that Nkunku is going to be chased by some of Europe's biggest clubs as the next couple of transfer windows get nearer, which is why Todd Boehly has been so keen to tie up an early deal for one of his main targets, and it looks ever more likely that an official agreement could be reached in the next couple of weeks.

