Fabrizio Romano ‘Here We Go’ on Graham Potter to Chelsea

Despite only being sacked yesterday, Todd Boehly and his Chelsea staff have already found Thomas Tuchel's replacement.

Graham Potter, the current manager of Brighton and Hove Albion, looks set to become the German's successor at Stamford Bridge.

Even since joining the Seagulls in 2019 from Swansea, Potter has taken the league by storm and established Brighton as a Premier League side.

This season, however, his side currently sit in fourth place, only behind Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City.

His incredible start to the campaign has only made people rate him higher and clearly, Chelsea took notice of that.

Potter apparently rejected offers from Manchester United and Tottenham to become their coach last season due to wanting a real top four side.

Now, with Chelsea seemingly close to completing a deal, the Englishman will finally get his wish.

Here We Go

Fabrizio Romano confirmed this morning that Potter will be appointed as the new Chelsea manager.

He also said that an agreement is in place and contracts are now being prepared as the proposal has been accepted.

Romano continued by claiming that Chelsea will complete the agreement with Brighton in the next hours.

Finally, the reliable Italian journalist said his famous 'Here We Go' phrase, all but confirming the deal.

