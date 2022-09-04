Skip to main content

Fabrizio Romano Provides Update On Reece James's New Contract

Chelsea continues to negotiate with Reece James to provide the English international with a contract he cannot refuse.

Reece James looks to be the latest player that Chelsea offers a brand new long-term contract with the club. 

The 22-year-old's current contract is set to run out in 2015 but after making a name for himself in the Chelsea team, Todd Boehly and his team look to keep James at the club for an extended period of time. 

Reece James v Leicester

James joined the club in 2006, working his way through the academy system until he got a loan move to Wigan in the 18/19 campaign before making his first team debut a season later.

Since then James has made a name for himself, cementing his position in the Chelsea team whilst battling to become a regular starter in the England team for the upcoming World Cup.

According to trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano, James's new deal will keep him at the club until 2028 becoming Chelsea's highest-paid defender. 

Reece James and Raheem Sterling v Leicester

Negotiations are still ongoing with Chelsea looking to add an option for a further season, once this has been discussed the deal should almost be finalised. 

The Italian journalist also confirmed that James has never been close to joining Real Madrid despite the rumours circulating. 

Fellow teammate and Chelsea youngster Armando Broja has been the most recent player to sign a new contract. The Albanian signed a new six-year deal keeping him at Stamford Bridge until 2028. 

