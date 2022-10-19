Fabrizio Romano Tips Ruben Loftus-Cheek To Make England World Cup Squad
At the start of this season, nobody would have even considered Loftus-Cheek to be a name mentioned around the England squad, but with injuries to N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic, the 26-year old was given some regular minutes in the Chelsea squad.
He's taken his opportunities with aplomb and now, he looks to be returning to some of his best form, reminiscent of his 2018/19 performances under Maurizio Sarri before he suffered an Achilles injury that derailed his season.
Loftus-Cheek's versatility on the football pitch has been massively beneficial to his upturn in form as he has the ability to play at wingback, in midfield and occasionally out wide in attack. With Reece James looking unlikely to make the England squad for Qatar through an injury of his own, there have been calls for Loftus-Cheek to be called up as his club teammate's replacement.
Towards the back end of Thomas Tuchel's reign and now under Graham Potter, the midfielder has looked back to his best and Fabrizio Romano believes Southgate should really consider the Cobham academy graduate as part of his Qatar plans.
"I think Ruben Loftus-Cheek deserves better consideration. He can play in multiple positions and he’s performing well under Graham Potter. The next two to three weeks will be crucial but I believe Loftus-Cheek is underrated.”
With Kyle Walker also in a race to be fully fit for next month's tournament, Loftus-Cheek's chances of making the England squad if he keeps up his good form over the next month for Chelsea will rise considerably and deservedly so after what has been a tough road back to full fitness and form for him.
