'Fantastic' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Man United

Chelsea fans have taken to social media to react to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Manchester United in the Premier League on Thursday night.

The Blues boss has made several changes to his team that won 1-0 late on against West Ham on Sunday afternoon.

Chelsea XI to face Manchester United: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, James, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso, Mount, Havertz, Werner

Bench: Kepa, Chalobah, Sarr, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Kenedy, Pulisic, Ziyech, Lukaku

Reece James returns to the starting line-up, as does Cesar Azpilicueta, with Trevoh Chalobah and Ruben Loftus-Cheek dropping out.

Marcos Alonso keeps his place after a fine performance last weekend, whilst Tuchel sticks with a front three of Kai Havertz, Mason Mount and Timo Werner.

Here is how the Chelsea fans have reacted on social media to the starting XI:

