Norwich Boss Daniel Farke Makes Billy Gilmour Admission Amid Groans of Chelsea Loan

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke has responded to groans over the use of Billy Gilmour following his summer loan switch from Chelsea.

The 20-year-old has made six appearances for the Canaries so far this term in all competition despite Norwich being at the foot of the Premier League table.

Gilmour hasn't featured in four of their last five league outings, with his last league appearance coming against Watford in mid September.

It has seen Chelsea fans moan at his playing time with many believing Thomas Tuchel's side would be better off calling him back to Cobham. That option is available if the Blued did want to break the loan agreement, as per the Athletic.

Farke spoke previously about giving loan players minutes: "There is no pressure (to play them). We are not here to develop players for other clubs, we are here to win points for this club."

Now Chelsea face Norwich in the league on Saturday. Gilmour is ineligible for the clash to face his parent side but it comes as no surprise that he's a talking point.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of the game, Farke responded to talk over the Scotsman's future.

"Listen, we are absolutely happy we have him and he is absolutely happy to be here. The conversations we have with Chelsea are also positive. Billy is fully committed to be here. We are all happy."

Tuchel also had his say on Gilmour's situation at Norwich in his press conference.

He added: "First of all I want him to perform. How you make it in our team is by pure performance. If you decide to go on loan it is as simple as that. I don’t think it’s harsh, you need to perform. You need to be on the pitch, to be the top player no matter where you go, if you want to make it back here and improve your status.

"He is our player, we love Billy and are very aware of what he can do but changing a club is always a huge risk. It can also seem positive. He needs to overcome adversity and now is not the time to think about coming back. It is time to fight for his place and show what he can do. We trust him and he can play a role.

"Of course, nobody is obliged to let our players play but no coach in the world will leave the best players out so that’s what he needs to prove, that Norwich is a better team with him. I trust he can do it and hopefully he does not lose this trust in himself and can turn things around again."

