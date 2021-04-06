FC Porto boss Sergio Conceicao wary of Chelsea following West Brom defeat

Porto manager Sergio Conceicao is more wary of Chelsea ahead of their Champions League quarter-final tie after they suffered a heavy 5-2 defeat to West Brom on Saturday.

Chelsea saw their 14 game unbeaten start to life under Thomas Tuchel come to an end in shocking circumstances as they blew a one goal lead to concede five to a relegation-threatened Baggies.

It leaves Tuchel's men with a point to prove heading into their quarter-final tie against Porto as they make the trip to Spain hoping to put one foot into the semi-finals, where they could face either Real Madrid or Liverpool if they progress.

But in their way is Porto, who will be no pushovers themselves after seeing off Juventus. Their manager, Conceicao however, would have rather Chelsea won at the weekend and believes they are a bigger threat now that they come into the game looking to start another unbeaten run.

"You know that Thiago Silva was sent off in the first-half [against West Brom] and that the game had a different course," he started.

"Chelsea until this last game had been extremely competent, they have not lost a game in the Champions League, they have the second best defence in the Champions League and also in the Premier League.

"It is a competent team, and when these defeats happen it serves as a warning. If you want my opinion, I would prefer that they won the last game.

"Because these situations make the siren sound and everyone more alert, more awake to danger, and I honestly don’t like these defeats very much."

