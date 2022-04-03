Skip to main content
Federico Valverde Fires Warning at Chelsea Ahead of Midweek Champions League Clash

Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde has fired a warning towards Chelsea, insisting his side are ready ahead of their midweek quarter-final Champions League clash.

The two sides faced off against each other in the semi-final of the competition last year as Thomas Tuchel's Blues got the better of the Madrid-based side, then coached by Zinedine Zidane.

The two sides drew 1-1 in their first clash, before Mason Mount and Timo Werner sealed a 2-0 second leg win for the Blues.

imago1002504068h

Speaking to Madrid Xtra, Valverde gave his thoughts on the upcoming Chelsea clash, insisting his side have the resources and are ready for the fight.

"The Chelsea game? It’s a chance for us to get revenge after last year. We’ve got the players, the hunger and motivation to achieve our goal."

Real Madrid are coming into the tie after an interesting 3-2 aggregate win over Paris Saint-Germain in the last round of the competition.

The French side appeared to dominate their Spanish opponents in the first leg and throughout most of the second. However, a hat trick from Karim Benzema in the last half hour of the second leg saw Carlo Ancelotti's side progress through to the next round.

imago1002503881h

Chelsea, on the other hand, eased their way past Lille as they made it through to the last eight.

They are, however, coming off a 4-1 loss to Brentford on Saturday afternoon that marked their first Premier League loss since January.

Thomas Tuchel will hope his boys are able to seemlessly bounce back from the weekend's shock defeat.

imago1011004262h
