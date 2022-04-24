'Feels Like a Giant Step' - Thomas Tuchel Relieved With Chelsea's Win Over West Ham

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed his relief with his side's 1-0 win over West Ham on Sunday afternoon, consolidating their position in third place in the league.

The Blues ended their rather unfortunate three-match loss streak at home throughout April, having previously lost to Brentford, Real Madrid and Arsenal so far this month.

In what turned out to be a difficult game, it took substitute Christian Pulisic to find the back of the Irons' net in the 90th minute, following a very defensive performance from David Moyes' men.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Speaking after his side's 1-0 victory, Tuchel offered an insight into how he and the team feel, after gaining all three points.

"It feels like a giant step," he told Sky Sports. "We have some games in hand. It was necessary and I am glad. The atmosphere is like this in the dressing room."

"We also deserved a bit of luck after the last results and how they were created here in our stadium. A big game now coming in Manchester. A good feeling with a late win. It lifts everybody's mood."

Tuchel went on to praise his side for not losing patience against a gritty West Ham side on the day.

"I think today was down to uncertainty," he said, as quoted by football.london. "Games like West Ham, in my opinion, it's not easy to have good games against them.

IMAGO / PA Images

"They defend with 8/9 players around their box and it's tough to find spaces to accelrate. I did not expect a spectacular game in general.

"First half was a bit stuck but I think that was because of a bit of uncertainty with the latest results at home. We grew into it, never lost patience."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube