Fikayo Tomori arrives in Italy as AC Milan loan switch edges closer to completion

Fikayo Tomori has landed in Italy ahead of his loan move to AC Milan until the end of the season.

Tomori will join AC Milan on an initial six-month deal for the remainder of the 2020/21 campaign, with an option to buy at the end of the loan. 

Should Milan wish to take up the option, it will cost them £25 million plus £5 million in add-ons. 

And Tomori's switch to the San Siro got one step closer on Friday as he was pictured arriving in Milan. 

Despite Frank Lampard stating it wasn't yet completed, Tomori has landed in Italy and will complete his medicals before he is confirmed as a Milan player.

Tomori's contract has already been registered at the Serie A headquarters ahead of their match against Atalanta on Saturday.

Their director Paolo Maldini says Tomori is the 'perfect' addition to their squad, while manager Stefano Piolo has got positive impressions from the 23-year-old.

"He’s a guy who has aggression, speed, I’ve only seen him from the videos yet but I have positive impressions," said Piolo on Tomori.

"We need to get to know each other better and give him time to enter our mechanisms."

Tomori has had limited game time in west London this season and will be looking to make his mark in Italy quickly.

An official announcement by either club is expected shortly with the Italian side hoping that Tomori will feature at the weekend for the Rossoneri. 

