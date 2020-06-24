Team News: Frank Lampard confirms two absentees for Man City clash

Frank Lampard has confirmed the Chelsea team news as they welcome Manchester City to Stamford Bridge on Thursday in the Premier League.

Fikayo Tomori remains out with a minor muscle injury after missing the 2-1 win against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Callum Hudson-Odoi will also miss the clash on Thursday night as he isn’t yet match fit.

“We’re all the same as we were against Aston Villa,” the Chelsea boss said ahead of City.

“Fikayo Tomori is still a week away from properly training with us, and Callum Hudson-Odoi is still searching for fitness, he’s fit but not match fit yet.”

Jorginho will also be available for the Blues after serving his two-match suspension following an accumulation of ten yellow cards.

----------

