Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Team News: Frank Lampard confirms two absentees for Man City clash

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has confirmed the Chelsea team news as they welcome Manchester City to Stamford Bridge on Thursday in the Premier League.

Fikayo Tomori remains out with a minor muscle injury after missing the 2-1 win against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Callum Hudson-Odoi will also miss the clash on Thursday night as he isn’t yet match fit.

“We’re all the same as we were against Aston Villa,” the Chelsea boss said ahead of City.

“Fikayo Tomori is still a week away from properly training with us, and Callum Hudson-Odoi is still searching for fitness, he’s fit but not match fit yet.”

Jorginho will also be available for the Blues after serving his two-match suspension following an accumulation of ten yellow cards.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Manchester City | Premier League

Chelsea face Manchester City in the Premier League on Thursday evening at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard pleased to extend Willian and Pedro's contracts until end of season

Frank Lampard has revealed his delight after Chelsea confirmed that they had agreed to extend Willian and Pedro’s contracts at the club until the end of the season.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard: Chelsea haven’t tabled bid for Kai Havertz

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard insists they have not made a bid for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard praises super-sub Christian Pulisic after instant impact for Chelsea against Aston Villa

Frank Lampard has hailed Christian Pulisic after he came on in the second-half and started the Blues second-half comeback against Aston Villa.

Matt Debono

Christian Pulisic delighted to score in Chelsea's 2-1 win against Aston Villa

Christian Pulisic came off the bench for Chelsea against Aston Villa and had an instant impact for the Blues as they turned it around at Villa Park to clinch a 2-1 victory in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Christian Pulisic and Olivier Giroud seal Chelsea comeback against Aston Villa

Chelsea came from behind to claim all three points against Aston Villa courtesy of second-half goals from Christian Pulisic and Olivier Giroud.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Teams: Aston Villa vs Chelsea | Premier League

The team news is in from the Midlands ahead of Chelsea's clash with Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Stat Attack: Aston Villa vs Chelsea | Premier League

Frank Lampard's Chelsea face Aston Villa in their first game since the Premier League restart.

Matt Debono

Opposition View: Aston Villa vs Chelsea ft. Heart of the Holte

Chelsea restart their Premier League season on Sunday afternoon against an Aston Villa side at Villa Park who are battling to stay in the top-flight.

Matt Debono

Preview: Aston Villa vs Chelsea | Premier League

The Premier League is finally back after a prolonged three month break from football following the coronavirus pandemic and Chelsea's first test is a trip to face Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday.

Matt Debono