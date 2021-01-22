NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Fikayo Tomori completes loan move to AC Milan

Fikayo Tomori has completed his loan move from Chelsea to AC Milan until the end of the season. 

The 23-year-old makes the switch to Italy on a six-month deal, with Milan having an option to buy at the end of the loan deal.

Should Tomori leave on a permanent deal in the summer, Milan will pay around £25 million plus £5 million in add-ons. 

After flying to Italy on Friday to finalise his move, the deal has now been confirmed. 

Tomori got the seal of approval from director Paolo Maldini who hailed the 23-year-old as the 'perfect' signing for the squad. 

Time will tell if Tomori returns to Chelsea, and that will be based on his success in Italy. Frank Lampard insisted he had a long-term future in west London but that is now out of his hands.

