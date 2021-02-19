Fikayo Tomori delivers update on his Chelsea and AC Milan future

Fikayo Tomori has refused to rule out a return to Chelsea in the future but is focused solely on his spell at AC Milan.

The 23-year-old is currently on loan with the Rossoneri until the end of the season, but they have an option to purchase the centre-back on a permanent basis for an initial £25 million.

But his exit from Chelsea from January was perplexing, and his situation all season has been. A regular under Frank Lampard at Derby County before the pair reunited at Stamford Bridge. Tomori became a regular but this season the picture changed and he appeared to be surplus to requirements.

He was let go by Chelsea and loaned to Italy whilst Lampard was in charge - a week later he was fired - and although Tomori is grateful for what Lampard did for him, it was a difficult time for the defender.

"I will always be grateful for the opportunities he gave me," said Tomori to the Telegraph. "Maybe because of our history he thought I would accept it, but from my perspective, with that history, it felt more personal and harder to understand.

“I don’t know what happened, it wasn’t really explained to me. Soon after joining Milan, the manager sent me a positive message. It was an unusual situation - I wasn’t at Chelsea any more and he wasn’t the manager. With all he had going on, it was a nice thing to take the time to do. I appreciated that. I wouldn’t say there is a bad feeling, it just is what it is. I’ve learned to look forward and I’m stronger for the experience."

“That was a challenging time mentally, but carrying it with me isn’t going to be good for me. I made a promise to myself that now I’m in Milan, the next months or until whenever, I’ve got to be focused on what I’m doing here.

Tomori gave an update on his future and insisted a return to Chelsea could happen but he is only focusing on the present with Milan for now.

He added: “Everybody would love to live a fairytale, but football and life is not a fairytale. I’m not saying I’m never going to be at Chelsea again. But at this time I’m not a Chelsea player, I’m at Milan and I have to be focused on here and, who knows, I could have a fairytale in Milan."

