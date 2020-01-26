Fikayo Tomori eyeing FA Cup silverware with Chelsea

Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori is targeting silverware and FA Cup glory after the Blues booked their spot in the last-16 of the competition.

Despite goals from Michy Batshuayi and Fikayo Tomori to put Chelsea comfortably ahead, they were left with a nervy finish after Kamil Grosicki's deflected effort pulled one back for Hull City.

However, Frank Lampard's side held on for a 2-1 victory at the KCOM Stadium to see themselves in the hat for Monday night's draw.

Frank Lampard was of huge praise for FA Cup debutant and 'best player on the pitch' Billy Gilmour.

Fikayo Tomori scored his second goal of the season after doubling Chelsea's lead on Humberside after powering his header into the ground past George Long.

The 22-year-old came back into the Chelsea side after being out of the side for four games, and he is now looking for success in the FA Cup come the end of the season.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Fikayo Tomori said: "It would mean a lot [to have a good FA Cup run]. A lot of us are in our first full season in the Premier League and playing for Chelsea as well and it would be a big thing.

"Chelsea have got such a great history in this competition, and the manager has as well, so it would be nice to win the trophy as for many of us it would be our first one. We are just taking it round by round.

"We have a lot of games coming up and we want to win as many as we can and hopefully we can have a trophy at the end of it"."

Chelsea will find out their last-16 opponents in the FA Cup on Monday evening, as they look to advance into the quarter-finals, and a step away from a tie at Wembley.

