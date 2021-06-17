Fikayo Tomori Joins AC Milan: 'Thank You for Everything' Chelsea

Sports Illustrated home
Fikayo Tomori Pens Farewell Chelsea Message After Permanent AC Milan Switch Made Official

For now, goodbye Fik.
Author:
Publish date:

Fikayo Tomori has thanked Chelsea after his permanent switch to AC Milan was confirmed.

His initial loan move was confirmed to be made permanent after the Rossoneri triggered his £25 million option to buy to sign him on a four-year contract until June 2025. 

Tomori made 22 appearances for the Italian side since his January transfer to the San Siro and he will now remain with the Italian giants permanently.

sipa_33496242

The central defender was a popular amongst Chelsea supporters and he left a note of farewell to them following the announcement.

What Fikayo Tomori has said

He took to Twitter to say to Chelsea fans: "Thank you for everything."

What did the clubs say following the announcement?

Chelsea

"Fikayo Tomori will complete a permanent transfer from Chelsea to AC Milan on 1 July. The defender spent the second half of last season on loan with Milan, but will make that move permanent next month after a deal was agreed between the two clubs.

"Chelsea is grateful to Fikayo for his contributions at the club, from youth level to men’s first-team squad, and wishes him the very best in his future career."

AC Milan

"AC Milan is delighted to announce the exercising of the option for the permanent transfer of Oluwafikayomi Oluwadamilola Tomori from Chelsea. The English defender, who made 22 appearances and scored one goal over the last season, will continue to play with the Club until 30 June 2025."

