Fikayo Tomori latest: 'A real possibility' that AC Milan will trigger £30M buy-out clause

There is a 'real possibility' that AC Milan will trigger their option to land Chelsea loanee Fikayo Tomori on a permanent basis at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old signed on a six-month loan deal at Milan in January, which has a purchase option at the end of season - believes to be £25 million plus £5 million in add-ons.

Tomori has already made his Rossoneri debut, and full debut, impressing in the Milan derby against Inter and also against Bologna.

And as per Milan News via SempreMilan, there is a real possibility that Milan will exercise their right to land Tomori on a permanent basis.

READ MORE: Chelsea bag first win under the Thomas Tuchel era

READ MORE: Why Hakim Ziyech was absent during Chelsea's 2-0 win against Burnley

The report states that they were keen on getting an option to buy fee included in the deal, getting a discount in the process, which makes their intentions clear.

(Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)

Tomori has impressed all those with the Italian side. Manager Stefano Pioli has hailed Tomori's arrival.

"He showed good things. He presented himself well, has good qualities and is also very intelligent and with a great desire to learn."

AC Milan director Ricky Massara is believed to be 'in love' with the player, indicating the start Tomori has had in Italy.

Following his switch to the San Siro, Tomori revealed the reasons for his move.

"It was an opportunity that I couldn’t turn down. When I first got called I was a bit, I wouldn’t say confused, but I was a bit surprised.

"And then I spoke to Paolo Maldini, the best defender to ever play football and he was asking me to come. From there, I knew."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube