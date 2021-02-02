NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Search

Fikayo Tomori latest: 'A real possibility' that AC Milan will trigger £30M buy-out clause

Author:
Publish date:

There is a 'real possibility' that AC Milan will trigger their option to land Chelsea loanee Fikayo Tomori on a permanent basis at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old signed on a six-month loan deal at Milan in January, which has a purchase option at the end of season - believes to be £25 million plus £5 million in add-ons. 

Tomori has already made his Rossoneri debut, and full debut, impressing in the Milan derby against Inter and also against Bologna. 

And as per Milan News via SempreMilan, there is a real possibility that Milan will exercise their right to land Tomori on a permanent basis. 

READ MORE: Chelsea bag first win under the Thomas Tuchel era

READ MORE: Why Hakim Ziyech was absent during Chelsea's 2-0 win against Burnley

The report states that they were keen on getting an option to buy fee included in the deal, getting a discount in the process, which makes their intentions clear. 

fbl-ita-serie-a-bologna-ac-milan

Tomori has impressed all those with the Italian side. Manager Stefano Pioli has hailed Tomori's arrival. 

"He showed good things. He presented himself well, has good qualities and is also very intelligent and with a great desire to learn." 

AC Milan director Ricky Massara is believed to be 'in love' with the player, indicating the start Tomori has had in Italy. 

Following his switch to the San Siro, Tomori revealed the reasons for his move. 

"It was an opportunity that I couldn’t turn down. When I first got called I was a bit, I wouldn’t say confused, but I was a bit surprised.

"And then I spoke to Paolo Maldini, the best defender to ever play football and he was asking me to come. From there, I knew."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

tottenham-hotspur-v-fulham-premier-league (2)
Match Coverage

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

sheffield-wednesday-v-preston-north-end-sky-bet-championship
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea | Premier League

1000535156
News

Fikayo Tomori latest: 'A real possibility' that AC Milan will trigger £30M buy-out clause

Upamecano vs Dortmund
Transfer News

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confirms Chelsea and Liverpool interest in summer swoop for RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano

Hakimi cover
Transfer News

Chelsea set to battle Arsenal for Achraf Hakimi with Inter Milan looking to cash in on versatile defender in the summer

fbl-eng-pr-chelsea-burnley (8)
News

Thomas Tuchel reveals title talk with club director Marina Granovskaia following appointment

Rudi vs Wolves
News

Antonio Rüdiger's displays under Thomas Tuchel hailed by intermediary who helped seal Chelsea transfer

chelsea-v-manchester-city-premier-league (8)
News

Billy Gilmour will stay at Chelsea amid Southampton interest