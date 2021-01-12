Fikayo Tomori latest: AC Milan have contacted Chelsea over potential transfer, defender would accept move

Fikayo Tomori is the subject of interest from Serie A side AC Milan after Frank Lampard declared the defender is set to leave Chelsea in January due to a lack of game time.

Tomori, 23, featured in the final stages against Morecambe on Sunday which summed up his time at the club this season.

He's fallen down the pecking order to last choice, despite impressing when featuring.

Now Fabrizio Romano has confirmed AC Milan are interested and have contacted the Blues over the central defender and Tomori would accept an offer from the Italian side.

Although Tomori is only Milan's second choice. They are targeting Mohamed Simakan from Starbourg, who Chelsea have also reportedly showed interest in.

Lampard confirmed on Sunday following the win against Morecambe that Tomori is set to leave on loan this month.

"Situation with Fikayo is open at the moment. There is a possibility he could be going on loan to get games somewhere else. So that would have to be the solution for him and the club. That was part of my thinking of not starting him today.

"I gave him some minutes at the end but while we are looking at that I wanted to make sure it was the right thing for the club and for him and individually. So that’s why he didn’t start. But his attitude, even though he hasn’t played much recently, has been fantastic in training and in how he is."

Leeds United and Newcastle United are also reportedly keen on the 23-year-old defender.

