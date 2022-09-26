Fikayo Tomori Left Out Of England Squad For  Germany Clash

Gareth Southgate has left Fikayo Tomori out of the England squad for the Germany game this evening, with the defender having already not played against Italy.

The AC Milan defender joins Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarrod Bowen and James Ward-Prowse in missing the second and final Nations League game of this international break, putting their chances of playing in the World Cup in serious jeopardy.

Tomori's exclusion from the squad has supporters up in arms, with the 24-year old a regular for AC Milan and a top performer for them this season.

The defender has featured in every Serie A game this season, playing 564 minutes out of a possible 630 and many believed that with this evening's fixture against Germany a dead rubber, players like Tomori should be given an opportunity to impress.

Tomori's World Cup chances look in doubt after not being selected for England this evening IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

As expected, however, Southgate has gone safe with his player selection and has continued to go with the players he trusts in his side, perhaps hinting that he is under pressure to get a result this evening.

The national team are in their worst run of form since 2014 - which was the last time they produced no wins in five games - when they drew with Honduras and Ecuador, before heading to the Brazil World Cup, exiting the competition in the group stage after not winning a match.

Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard left frustrated after England 0-0 draw with Costa Rica in Brazil IMAGO / Xinhua

Southgate has come out and said that he is aware that his position as England manager "is not safe" as the pressure mounts on him, but you have to feel for Tomori who you have to think that despite his impressive club form, is a victim of not having the 'Premier League' label like the other players ahead of him in the pecking order, which looks to have had a damning effect on his chances of travelling to Qatar to represent his country on the biggest stage.

