Why Fikayo Tomori nearly quit Chelsea as a youngster

Fikayo Tomori has revealed that he came close to quitting Chelsea in his early days at the club and it was his father who convinced him to stay with the Blues.

The 22-year-old has broken through into the Chelsea first-team under Frank Lampard this season, making 22 appearances in all competitions for the Blues.

But after arriving at the club at the age of seven, Tomori believed he wasn't up to the standard required to play and told his parents he wanted to quit.

However his father told him he wasn't going to leave and the 22-year-old is thankful for his advice.

"Once I’ve left the centre of excellence, I’m going to Cobham and obviously this is proper Cobham, I’d see Tammy [Abraham] there, Dom Solanke," Tomori told Chelsea TV.

"I noticed that I couldn’t just pick the ball up and run through everyone. So after that, I got back in the car and I told my parents: 'I’m not coming back here anymore'.

"It was obviously a level up and my dad said: 'No, you’re going to come back.' It wasn’t the fact that he was saying: 'You must be a footballer, you must play football', it was kind of like, you are at a level where you need to challenge yourself.

"There is no point playing with people that you find it too easy, if you come here and challenge yourself you are going to get better and I am glad he had that take on it."

