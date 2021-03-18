Fikayo Tomori offers update on Chelsea and AC Milan future

Fikayo Tomori says he is prepared for anything his future may hold amid speculation over his future at Chelsea and AC Milan.

The 23-year-old was loaned to the Rossoneri in January until the end of the season, but they have an option to buy the England international for an initial £25 million.

Milan have confirmed they will consider Tomori's future at the end of the season when they look to hold talks with Chelsea after he has impressed greatly since arriving at the San Siro.

(Photo by Spada/LaPresse/Sipa USA)

Tomori has reportedly left Chelsea 'already regretting' their decision to let him join Milan.

He spoke to the Times on his future stating that he isn't looking too far ahead and is focusing on matters on the pitch.

"At the moment, I’m enjoying being in Milan, playing games and having this experience," he said.

"Whether I’m going to stay here longer or not I don’t know. I try not to think that far ahead. The people who need to think that far ahead will do that and whatever needs to be done will be done.

"There’s still a long way to go in the season but I know that I have it in me to do it.

"Mentally, I was ready to do it and if the opportunity comes at Chelsea, or here, or at another club, or wherever it may be, I’m prepared for it and can learn a lot from it, so it’s an exciting time for myself."

READ MORE: Thiago Silva's new deal at Chelsea a 'work in progress'



READ MORE: Chelsea 'monitoring' out-of-contract Man City forward Sergio Aguero

READ MORE: Hansi Flick names the three Chelsea players Bayern Munich dreamed of signing

READ MORE: Roman Abramovich makes €150M Erling Haaland 'promise' to Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel on one condition

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube