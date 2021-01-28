Fikayo Tomori opens up on Milan move, Frank Lampard, Thiago Silva advice, Chelsea fans and more

Fikayo Tomori has shed light onto his loan switch from Chelsea to Milan, explaining the key factors that made him swap west London for the Rossoneri.

Tomori got the seal of approval from director Paolo Maldini who hailed the 23-year-old as the 'perfect' signing for the squad.

The Chelsea academy graduate impressed on his debut for the Italian giants on Tuesday night, coming on as a substitute in AC Milan's 2-1 derby defeat to rivals Inter.

Speaking to the media during his unveiling at Milanello on Thursday afternoon, Tomori was asked why he chose to move to Milan. He said, as relayed by MilanNews [via Sempre Milan]: "Many great defenders have played at Milan such as Maldini, Nesta and Baresi.

"I want to be part of the history of Milan, since the first day I have breathed the tradition of this club. I am convinced that I have made the right decision to come here, I want to participate in the successes of Milan.”

The Englishman was quizzed about the role that Frank Lampard, who was relieved of his duties as Chelsea manager on Monday, played in his development as a young player.

Tomori replied: "He [Lampard] was my mentor, I spent a great time with him, I’ve always been with him since I was a child. Now, however, I’m at Milan and I’m focused only on Milan.”

Tomori revealed the conversations he had with veteran defender Thiago Silva, who spent three-and-a-half seasons at Milan, preceding the move.

He added: “I spoke with him [Silva] but also with other players who have played in Italy such as Jorginho, [Emerson] Palmieri and [Mateo] Kovacic. [Thiago] Silva reassured me, he said wonderful things. The others also told me positive things about Serie A and Milan.”

Chelsea fans have criticised the club's decision to allow Tomori to go out on loan. Addressing their concern and the relationship he shares with the Chelsea fanbase, Tomori said: “I was happy with these expressions of affection [from the Chelsea fans], I have always given everything on the pitch. Now at Milan too I want to do well and make my contribution to Milan’s successes.”

Giving his insight on the differences between English and Italian football, Tomori said: "There are differences on a tactical level. In England it is more aggressive and physical, but here I have to pay more attention to tactics.

"In any case, I am also here to improve. I am ready to listen to all the advice that [Paulo] Maldini, the coach and my team-mates have for me.”

Giving his opinion on the growing trend of young Premier League players moving abroad to grow further, Tomori said: "It’s a positive thing.

"Even in England, people are beginning to think that there is not only the Premier League. Before, players were not very inclined to go abroad, while it can be important to gain experience abroad.”

Time will tell if Tomori returns to Chelsea, and that will be based on his success in Italy. Frank Lampard insisted he had a long-term future in west London but that is now out of his hands, literally.

