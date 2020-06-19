Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Frank Lampard delivers Chelsea team news for trip to Aston Villa

Matt Debono

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has confirmed the team news ahead of his side's Premier League fixture against Aston Villa at the weekend. 

Lampard confirmed on Friday in his pre-match press conference that he will be without defender Fikayo Tomori against Dean Smith's side, while also revealing Callum Hudson-Odoi is not match fit ahead of the restart.

"We have a couple of issues. Fikayo Tomori has a muscle injury. It's probably from the stresses of trying to get fit quickly. We've had to try to go against that. With Fikayo he has an injury which should keep him out for the next 10 days or so.

"With Callum he had a small injury earlier on in the training process and is not match fit, albeit he is physically fit now."

Chelsea will also be without Jorginho who is serving the second game of his two-match ban following an accumulation of ten yellow cards across the 2019/20 Premier League campaign.

Lampard has also been pleased with the Blues' friendlies ahead of the restart but admits the real judgement will come on Sunday. 

"I hope so, it's been a good process to do that because the players will have to get used to that and quickly," Lampard said on the friendlies against Reading and QPR. 

"I'm pleased with some of the things I've seen but the real judgement will come on Sunday and onwards when it really matters so we have to be ready."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Frank Lampard delivers verdict on Chelsea's new signing Timo Werner

Frank Lampard is delighted to have landed Timo Werner from RB Leipzig this summer after the Blues announced their new signing on Thursday.

Matt Debono

Lampard: Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been 'really missed' by Chelsea this season

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been heavily missed by Chelsea this season, admitted Frank Lampard ahead of the Blues' Premier League restart opener against Aston Villa.

Matt Debono

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith on difficulty of keeping Tammy Abraham quiet ahead of Chelsea clash

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith has admitted that his side will have to be at their best to stop Tammy Abraham when they meet the Blues in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Ross Barkley on season restart and Chelsea's top-four chances

Ross Barkley is hoping Chelsea can continue where they left off on Sunday against Aston Villa as the Premier League gets back underway for the Blues.

Matt Debono

Chelsea confirm agreement to sign RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner

Chelsea have confirmed the transfer of Timo Werner from RB Leipzig this summer.

Matt Debono

John Terry reveals why he chose Chelsea over Manchester United and Arsenal

John Terry has revealed that he came close to signing for Manchester United back in 1995 but instead he opted for Chelsea.

Matt Debono

Timo Werner ready to miss Leipzig's Champions League campaign to join Chelsea

Timo Werner is ready to miss the remainder of RB Leipzig's 2019/20 Champions League campaign to make his switch to Chelsea next month.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Officials: Aston Villa vs Chelsea | Premier League

Aston Villa versus Chelsea on Sunday 21 June will be refereed by Paul Tierney at Villa Park.

Matt Debono

Cesc Fabregas: Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has 'much harder job' than Frank Lampard at Chelsea

Former Chelsea and Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas believes Frank Lampard has an easier job on his hands than Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

Matt Debono

Newcastle United interested in Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso this summer.

Matt Debono