Frank Lampard delivers Chelsea team news for trip to Aston Villa

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has confirmed the team news ahead of his side's Premier League fixture against Aston Villa at the weekend.

Lampard confirmed on Friday in his pre-match press conference that he will be without defender Fikayo Tomori against Dean Smith's side, while also revealing Callum Hudson-Odoi is not match fit ahead of the restart.

"We have a couple of issues. Fikayo Tomori has a muscle injury. It's probably from the stresses of trying to get fit quickly. We've had to try to go against that. With Fikayo he has an injury which should keep him out for the next 10 days or so.

"With Callum he had a small injury earlier on in the training process and is not match fit, albeit he is physically fit now."

Chelsea will also be without Jorginho who is serving the second game of his two-match ban following an accumulation of ten yellow cards across the 2019/20 Premier League campaign.

Lampard has also been pleased with the Blues' friendlies ahead of the restart but admits the real judgement will come on Sunday.

"I hope so, it's been a good process to do that because the players will have to get used to that and quickly," Lampard said on the friendlies against Reading and QPR.

"I'm pleased with some of the things I've seen but the real judgement will come on Sunday and onwards when it really matters so we have to be ready."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube