Fikayo Tomori's performance against Bournemouth slammed after return to Chelsea side

Matt Debono

Fikayo Tomori returned to the Chelsea starting XI for the first time in the Premier League in 2020, but it was a performance to forget to the young defender. 

The 22-year-old made his way back in the side as Frank Lampard opted to use him instead of Antonio Rudiger in the back-three for Chelsea against Bournemouth. 

The Blues boss revealed in his press conference the reason why Tomori had missed out in the last couple of months in the side. 

"I have four centre-backs to choose from so generally every week two of them are unhappy," Lampard said. "And then people question you when you change it all the time, and question it when you stick with a back two or back three.

"So there is competition in that area. So yes, with Fik he always has to train at the top level, that goes for all of the young players because when you are out of the team, however much it hurts, you need to show a good attitude and train very well.

"And at the moment he is, he’s been in and round it and he has a long career ahead of him at this club without a doubt. And really it’s been more about selection issues."

But he looked out of sorts in the Blues back line against Bournemouth, which has already shown signs of heavy weakness this season. 

791C6974-84D9-413E-929E-6ED8223E2FDC
Marcos Alonso came to the rescue with two goals against Bournemouth.Getty Images

For Bournemouth's second goal, he was caught out of position as Jack Stacey squared it across the box to hand Josh King a tap-in at the back post.

And he was taken off in the 64th minute by Frank Lampard in an attempt to salvage the game, marking a poor afternoon for the youngster.

But after the game, supporters took to social media to analyse his performance on the south coast, and they weren't positive. 

Chelsea were saved by Marcos Alonso, who produced a brace to secure a point for the Blues at the Vitality Stadium. 

The Blues' gap in the top-four could be reduced to just one point at the end of the weekend, which will mount further pressure on Frank Lampard's side.

----------

What did you make of Fikayo Tomori's performance? Let us know in the comments below!

----------

