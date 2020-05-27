Absolute Chelsea
How Chelsea stars Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham created strong bond

Matt Debono

Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori has opened up on his relationship with teammate and England international Tammy Abraham.

The pair have come through the academy ranks at Chelsea, and have now achieved their dream of playing for the first-team.

After great success together in the youth teams at Cobham, Tomori and Abraham both found their feet out on loan before being handed their opportunity by Frank Lampard this season.

Tomori has played 15 times in the Premier League this season, while Abraham has netted 13 goals in 25 appearances under Lampard.

The centre-half spoke of his memories of growing up at Chelsea and how the relationship with Abraham grew.

"I’ve been at Chelsea since I was seven and the one person that always comes up in every single journey has been Tammy because we’ve been together since we were seven years old," the 22-year-old said.

"Our parents are both Nigerian, we both grew up in south-east London and we used to come in on the same days. We would take the train into training together, talking about what’s going to happen when we go full-time.

"I think it definitely made our bond stronger and took our relationship to something different."

Both have enjoyed a successful season in the Premier League, which has seen them earn call-ups from Gareth Southgate into the England senior side.

