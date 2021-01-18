Fikayo Tomori trains at Cobham ahead of imminent loan move to AC Milan

Fikayo Tomori trained at Cobham with his Chelsea teammates on Monday afternoon ahead of his loan move to AC Milan.

The 23-year-old is expected to finalise his move to the San Siro this week until the end of the season, which includes an option to buy.

Tomori has found minutes hard to come by, featuring just four times, and will leave Stamford Bridge this month.

And he was spotted in training ahead of the Blues' Premier League clash against Leicester City on Tuesday evening.

(Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Lampard said in his pre-Leicester City press conference on Monday that he wasn't able to confirm if Tomori's deal had an option to buy clause in it.

"I don't think there is any 'when did it start to go wrong?'. "Fikayo is a developing player," said Lampard.

"As a squad we had four centre-backs last year, I can't play four in one game, and you try to find consistency at different time.

"At one point Fikayo was in that and later on not so much. And then this year we have five centre-backs so the predicament is difficult for centre-backs that are not playing regularly.

"That's why he may go out on loan for his development. He's a young player, his development has been a huge rise in last two or so seasons since I've been working with him. That will continue and we'll find the best path for that.

"There is no detail on what the reports that I've read [about an option to buy], they are not to be confirmed."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube