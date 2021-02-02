Fikayo Tomori trains despite AC Milan granting rest day for players

Fikayo Tomori is continuing to impress at AC Milan and he has gone one step further by turning up to training even though the Rossoneri were granted a day off.

The 23-year-old, who arrived at the San Siro in January on a loan deal until the end of the season, has impressed since his arrival in Italy which has seen him already play in the Milan derby and make his full debut.

Tomori has shone and has received praise from his new manager Stefano Pioli in the process.

(Photo by Mario Carlini / Iguana Press/Getty Images)

But the England international has gone one step further in making a good impression at the Rossoneri.

As per Peppe Di Stefano via SempreMilan, Milan's players were given a day off on Monday, however a number of players still showed up at Milanello and Tomori was one of those players.

Milan have an option to land Tomori on a permanent basis at the end of the season which is a 'real possibility', and Pioli has been pleased with his application so far.

"He showed good things. He presented himself well, has good qualities and is also very intelligent and with a great desire to learn."

AC Milan director Ricky Massara is believed to be 'in love' with the player, indicating the positive start Tomori has had in Italy.

Following his switch to the San Siro, Tomori revealed the reasons for his move.

"It was an opportunity that I couldn’t turn down. When I first got called I was a bit, I wouldn’t say confused, but I was a bit surprised.

"And then I spoke to Paolo Maldini, the best defender to ever play football and he was asking me to come. From there, I knew."

